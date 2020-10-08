Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Osvaldo Gaio, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - CHI
    1standings

    Osvaldo Gaio

    • CHI
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2017
    debut year
    5
    seasons
    career
    5.55
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    111.00
    points overall
    20
    race contested
    • 42 in Trofeo Pirelli AM North America
      best season for points won
    • 28th March 2021, Virginia International Raceway Race-2
      last race
    • 5° in 2020, Coppa Shell North America
      best season
    • 2° in Laguna Seca Race-1 2017
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell
      challenge North America
    • Miller Motorcars
      team
    • 193
      race number
    • 17
      position
    • 1.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    5 times out of 20
    25%
    finishes greater than 10
    1 times out of 20
    5%
    finishes less than 10
    17 times out of 20
    85%
    retirements
    2 times out of 20
    10%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 20
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 20
    0%
    fastest laps
    1 times out of 20
    5%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    10%
    3
    15%
    4
    15%
    5
    5%
    6
    20%
    7
    0%
    8
    10%
    9
    10%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    2
    3
    3
    1
    4
    0
    2
    2
    0
