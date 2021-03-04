Logo

The fascination of legendary tracks where motor racing history has been made, a team and family spirit that can be felt in the paddock and among the drivers, and the spectacular performance on the track, are the three key pillars of the Ferrari Challenge North America concept.
2020 season calendar
  • 23-25 JANUARYDAYTONA
  • 06-08 MARCHROAD ATLANTA
  • 24-26 JULYINDIANAPOLIS
  • 28-30 AUGUSTCOTA
  • 25-27 SEPTEMBERLAGUNA SECA
  • 09-11 OCTOBERSEBRING
  • 05-08 NOVEMBERMISANO - FINALI MONDIALI

Trofeo Pirelli

PosDriverteampoints
1
COOPER MACNEIL
Ferrari Westlake
135

Trofeo Pirelli AM1

POSDRIVERTEAMPOINTS
1
JASON MCCARTHY
Wide World Ferrari
175
2
MARTIN BURROWES
Ferrari of Ft. Lauderdale
135
3
DAVE MUSIAL
Ferrari Lake Forest
113
4
JORDAN WORKMAN
Ferrari of Ontario
84
5
NEIL GEHANI
Continental AutoSports
63
6
ENZO POTOLICCHIO
Ferrari of Central Florida
37
7
BARRY ZEKELMAN
Ferrari of Ontario
34
8
AARON WEISS
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
30
9
JOE RUBBO
Ferrari of Long Island
14
10
BRET CURTIS
Ferrari of Westlake
8
11
AMIR KERMANI
The Collection
6
12
JAMES WEILAND
Rossocorsa
6

Trofeo Pirelli AM2

POSDRIVERTEAMPOINTS
1
BRIAN DAVIS
Ferrari of Palm Beach
124
2
KEYSIN CHEN
Ferrari of Beverly Hills
116
3
JUSTIN WETHERILL
Ferrari of Central Florida
99
4
BRAD HORSTMANN
Foreign Cars Italia
96
5
MARC MUZZO
Ferrari of Ontario
65
6
JOHN HOREJSI
Ferrari of Newport Beach
53
7
BRENT HOLDEN
Ferrari of Newport Beach
36
8
JOHN MEGRUE
Ferrari of Long Island
33
9
JAY SCHREIBMAN
Cauley Ferrari of Detroit
24
10
KEVAN MILLSTEIN
Ferrari of San Diego
9
11
ALFRED CAIOLA
Ferrari of Long Island
5
12
BRIAN KAMINSKEY
Ferrari of Long Island
0

Coppa Shell

PosDriverTeamPoints
1
DAVE MUSIAL JR.
Ferrari Lake Forest
141
2
TODD COLEMAN
Ferrari of Denver
106
3
BENOIT BERGERON
Ferrari Quebec
100
4
CHRISTOPHER AITKEN
Ferrari of Houston
90
5
MICHAEL WATT
Ferrari of Atlanta
66
6
JEREMY CLARKE
Ferrari of Beverly Hills
57
7
YAHN BERNIER
Ferrari of Seattle
45
8
CHARLES WHITTALL
Ferrari of Central Florida
38
9
IAN CAMPBELL
Ferrari of New England
35
10
SUREEL CHOKSI
Ferrari of Denver
32
11
MANNY FRANCO
Ferrari Lake Forest
31
12
JOHN VISKUP
Boardwalk Ferrari
16
13
FRANK SELLDORFF
Ferrari of Central Florida
11
14
MIKE LOULI
Ferrari of Ontario
6
15
ERIC MARSTON
Ferrari Westlake
4
16
GIANNI GRILLI
Ferrari Quebec
4
17
OSVALDO GAIO
Miller Motorcars
1

Coppa Shell AM

PosDriverTeamPoints
1
JOHN CERVINI
Ferrari of Ontario
123
2
LANCE CAWLEY
Ferrari of Atlanta
105
3
ROY CARROLL
Foreign Cars Italia
89
4
FRANCK RUIMY
Ferrari of Beverly Hills
82
5
BRETT JACOBSON
Ferrari of Austin
50
6
LISA CLARK
Ferrari of Beverly Hills
45
7
BRAD FAUVRE
Ferrari of San Francisco
34
8
PAUL KIEBLER
Continental AutoSports
32
9
DAN CORNISH
Ferrari of Austin
32
10
BRANDON KRUSE
Ferrari of Central Florida
30
11
OMAR BALKISSOON
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
19
12
ANTHONY DECARLO
Ferrari of Palm Beach
17
13
DAVID SCHMITT
Ferrari of Palm Beach
15
14
LUIS PERUSQUIA
Ferrari of Tampa Bay
15
15
NEIL LANGBERG
Ferrari South Bay
15
16
JOSEPH SPOSATO
Ferrari of Beverly Hills
12
17
EILEEN BILDMAN
Ferrari Long Island
10
18
JEFFREY NUNBERG
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
10
19
JESUS MENDOZA
Ferrari of San Francisco
7
20
FRANK SZCZESNIAK III
Ferrari of Austin
5
21
AL HEGYI
Ferrari of Newport Beach
2
22
ROBERT HERTZBERG
Cauley Ferrari of Detroit
2
23
MATT CAIN
Ferrari of San Francisco
1

Coppa Team

PosTeamPoints
1
Ferrari of Beverly Hills
312
2
Ferrari of Central Florida
301
3
Ferrari Lake Forest
285
4
Ferrari of Ontario
228
5
Wide World Ferrari
175
6
Ferrari of Atlanta
171
7
Foreign Cars Italia
165
8
Ferrari of Palm Beach
156
9
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
154
10
Ferrari Westlake
147
11
Ferrari of Denver
138
12
Ferrari of Houston
127
13
Ferrari Quebec
104
14
Continental AutoSports
103
15
Ferrari of Long Island
62
16
Ferrari of Newport Beach
53
17
Ferrari of Austin
50
18
Ferrari of San Francisco
48
19
Ferrari of Seattle
45
20
Ferrari of Vancouver
38
21
Ferrari of New England
35
22
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
32
23
Cauley Ferrari of Detroit
26
24
Boardwalk Ferrari
16
25
Ferrari South Bay
15
26
Ferrari of Tampa Bay
13
27
Ferrari of San Diego
9
28
The Collection
6
29
Miller Motorcars
1

