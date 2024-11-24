Ferrari Challenge Delivers Action as Medler Sweeps Weekend in Las Vegas

On Saturday evening at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, two drivers doubled down with Ferrari Challenge North America victories, while two additional drivers enjoyed their turn atop the podium for the first time of the weekend.

A mid-race caution allowed drivers to collect their Ferraris for a late lunge. Several also fell prey to the tricky twists, turns and barriers of a Formula 1 circuit, but ultimately all ended a hotly contested season in exciting fashion.

Trofeo Pirelli. Dylan Medler (The Collection) controlled, but did not necessarily cruise to an overall weekend sweep in his Ferrari 296 Challenge racecar. The 2024 champion started from pole position and withstood constant pressure from Michael Verhagen (Ferrari Warszawa) throughout Saturday’s race.

Verhagen was unable to make the pass for a victory amidst lapped traffic, but the international driver finished of David Musial Jr. (Ferrari of Lake Forest) in third place by nearly 15 seconds.

Grey Fauvre (Ferrari of San Francisco) mirrored Medler’s performance in Las Vegas with a second win of his own in the Trofeo Pirelli Am class. Fauvre faced pressure throughout the race, but ultimately held off Brandon Kruse (Ferrari of Central Florida) and Nobuhiro Imada (Rosso Scuderia KK) in second and third, respectively.

Coppa Shell. In a turn of events, Robert McWilliams (Ferrari of Washington) scored the Coppa Shell win on Saturday after drama found two contenders midway through the race.

Rey Acosta (The Collection) and Yahn Bernier (Ferrari of Seattle) were issued time penalties after the full-course caution, which elevated McWilliams to the lead. McWilliams, who was victorious in the regular season at Montreal, finished ahead of Mitchell Green (Ferrari of Westlake) in second place, while Acosta maintained a podium finish despite the time deduction.

In Coppa Shell Am, Fabian Sperman (The Collection) made his team’s night doubly special with another class victory in Las Vegas. Sperman passed Melissa Kozyra (Ferrari of Naples) within the final five minutes of the race, and emerged on top by only .630 seconds. Sperman and Kozyra finished ahead of Steve Check (Ferrari of Rancho Mirage) in third.

