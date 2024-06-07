Ferrari logo
Ferrari Challenge Driver
John
GALARZA
1
standings
John
GALARZA
USA
country
ferrari challenge
2024
debut year
1
seasons
career
16.5
average points
0
titles
numbers
33.00
points overall
2
race contested
28th April 2024, COTA Race-2
last race
current
season
Coppa Shell 488
challenge North America
Ferrari of Central Florida
team
107
race number
18
position
33.00
points
career
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
100%
Top ten finishes
0%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
2
car
ferrari
488
challenge
evo
3
news
LATEST NEWS
4 days
Ferrari Challenge North America
Celebration
in
Montreal
for
Race
2
Winners
4 days
Ferrari Challenge North America
Companc
Fights
for
First
Overall
Win
in
Montreal
4 days
Ferrari Challenge North America
Medler
Paces
Action-Packed
Ferrari
Challenge
Race
1
in
Montreal
standings
car
news