Logo Content

    9 - 11 September 2022

    SONOMA

    Ferrari Challenge North America

      RESULTS

      Trofeo Pirelli Race 1

      POS.DriverTeamCat./Series
      1
      MANNY FRANCO
      Ferrari Lake Forest
      P
      2
      ROBERTO PERRINA
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P
      3
      JEREMY CLARKE
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      P
      4
      JASON MCCARTHY
      Wide World Ferrari
      P
      5
      MATT KURZEJEWSKI
      Ferrari Westlake
      P
      6
      MARTIN BURROWES
      Ferrari Quebec
      P
      7
      HARRY CHEUNG
      Ferrari of Silicon Valley
      P
      8
      DAVE MUSIAL
      Ferrari Lake Forest
      P
      9
      JOSEPH RUBBO
      Ferrari of Long Island
      P
      10
      DYLAN MEDLER
      The Collection
      P-AM
      11
      JACK ZHENG
      Ferrari of Long Island
      P
      12
      FRANCIS SELLDORFF
      Boardwalk Ferrari
      P
      13
      DAVE MUSIAL JR.
      Ferrari Lake Forest
      P-AM
      14
      ALFRED CAIOLA
      Ferrari of Long Island
      P-AM
      15
      BRAD FAUVRE
      Ferrari of San Francisco
      P-AM
      16
      JOHN CERVINI
      Ferrari of Ontario
      P-AM
      17
      MICHAEL QUATTLEBAUM
      Ferrari of Houston
      P
      18
      COOPER MACNEIL
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      P
      19
      AARON WEISS
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      P-AM
      20
      JOHN HOREJSI
      Ferrari of Vancouver
      P-AM
      21
      BRUCE CLEVELAND
      Ferrari of Silicon Valley
      P-AM
      22
      CUSTODIO TOLEDO
      The Collection
      P-AM
      23
      TODD COLEMAN
      Ferrari of Denver
      P-AM
      24
      BRIAN COOK
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P-AM

      Coppa Shell Race 1

      POS.DriverTeamCat./Series
      1
      MICHAEL PETRAMALO
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      2
      SUREEL CHOKSI
      Ferrari of Denver
      S
      3
      GREY FAUVRE
      Ferrari of San Francisco
      S
      4
      JUSTIN ROTHBERG
      Ferrari of Palm Beach
      S
      5
      YAHN BERNIER
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      6
      BRENT HOLDEN
      Ferrari of Newport Beach
      S
      7
      BRIAN KAMINSKEY
      Ferrari of Long Island
      S
      8
      IAN CAMPBELL
      Ferrari of New England
      S
      9
      CHUCK WHITTALL
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      S
      10
      LANCE CAWLEY
      Ferrari of Atlanta
      S
      11
      MICHAEL LOULI
      Ferrari of Ontario
      S
      12
      TONY DAVIS
      Continental AutoSports
      S-AM
      13
      JOE SPOSATO
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      S
      14
      BOBBY CHRISTENSEN
      Boardwalk Ferrari
      S
      15
      ERIC MARSTON
      Ferrari Westlake
      S
      16
      FRANK SZCZESNIAK
      Ferrari of Tampa Bay
      S-AM
      17
      MICHAEL MATHES
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      18
      DAN CORNISH
      Ferrari of Austin
      S-AM
      19
      LISA CLARK
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      S-AM
      20
      JESUS MENDOZA
      Ferrari of San Francisco
      S-AM
      21
      JEFFREY NUNBERG
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      22
      LUIS PERUSQUIA
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      23
      DARREN BERNSTEIN
      Ferrari of Washington
      S-AM
      24
      JAMES CAMP
      Ferrari South Bay
      S-AM
      25
      ANTHONY DECARLO
      Wide World Ferrari
      S-AM
      26
      RICHARD PINEDA
      Ferrari of Washington
      S-AM
      27
      OMAR BALKISSOON
      Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
      S
      28
      REY ACOSTA
      The Collection
      S-AM
      29
      JERRI WALTERS
      Ferrari of Vancouver
      S-AM
      30
      DANA GOODWIN
      Ferrari of Newport Beach
      S-AM
      31
      KIRK BAERWALDT
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      S
      32
      MICHAEL PORTER
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S

      Trofeo Pirelli Race 2

      POS.DriverTeamCat./Series
      1
      ROBERTO PERRINA
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P
      2
      JEREMY CLARKE
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      P
      3
      MARTIN BURROWES
      Ferrari Quebec
      P
      4
      MATT KURZEJEWSKI
      Ferrari Westlake
      P
      5
      JASON MCCARTHY
      Wide World Ferrari
      P
      6
      MANNY FRANCO
      Ferrari Lake Forest
      P
      7
      HARRY CHEUNG
      Ferrari of Silicon Valley
      P
      8
      FRANCIS SELLDORFF
      Boardwalk Ferrari
      P
      9
      DYLAN MEDLER
      The Collection
      P-AM
      10
      JOSEPH RUBBO
      Ferrari of Long Island
      P
      11
      JACK ZHENG
      Ferrari of Long Island
      P
      12
      TODD COLEMAN
      Ferrari of Denver
      P-AM
      13
      AARON WEISS
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      P-AM
      14
      DAVE MUSIAL
      Ferrari Lake Forest
      P
      15
      CUSTODIO TOLEDO
      The Collection
      P-AM
      16
      ALFRED CAIOLA
      Ferrari of Long Island
      P-AM
      17
      BRIAN COOK
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P-AM
      18
      JOHN CERVINI
      Ferrari of Ontario
      P-AM
      19
      COOPER MACNEIL
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      P
      20
      DAVE MUSIAL JR.
      Ferrari Lake Forest
      P-AM
      21
      BRAD FAUVRE
      Ferrari of San Francisco
      P-AM
      22
      MICHAEL QUATTLEBAUM
      Ferrari of Houston
      P
      23
      JOHN HOREJSI
      Ferrari of Vancouver
      P-AM
      24
      BRUCE CLEVELAND
      Ferrari of Silicon Valley
      P-AM

      Coppa Shell Race 2

      POS.DriverTeamCat./Series
      1
      JUSTIN ROTHBERG
      Ferrari of Palm Beach
      S
      2
      OMAR BALKISSOON
      Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
      S
      3
      BRENT HOLDEN
      Ferrari of Newport Beach
      S
      4
      CHUCK WHITTALL
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      S
      5
      KIRK BAERWALDT
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      S
      6
      SUREEL CHOKSI
      Ferrari of Denver
      S
      7
      MICHAEL PETRAMALO
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      8
      IAN CAMPBELL
      Ferrari of New England
      S
      9
      BRIAN KAMINSKEY
      Ferrari of Long Island
      S
      10
      MICHAEL MATHES
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      11
      MICHAEL PORTER
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      12
      TONY DAVIS
      Continental AutoSports
      S-AM
      13
      MICHAEL LOULI
      Ferrari of Ontario
      S
      14
      LANCE CAWLEY
      Ferrari of Atlanta
      S
      15
      JOE SPOSATO
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      S
      16
      ERIC MARSTON
      Ferrari Westlake
      S
      17
      DAN CORNISH
      Ferrari of Austin
      S-AM
      18
      GREY FAUVRE
      Ferrari of San Francisco
      S
      19
      FRANK SZCZESNIAK
      Ferrari of Tampa Bay
      S-AM
      20
      RICHARD PINEDA
      Ferrari of Washington
      S-AM
      21
      LISA CLARK
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      S-AM
      22
      REY ACOSTA
      The Collection
      S-AM
      23
      JEFFREY NUNBERG
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      24
      ANTHONY DECARLO
      Wide World Ferrari
      S-AM
      25
      JERRI WALTERS
      Ferrari of Vancouver
      S-AM
      26
      LUIS PERUSQUIA
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      27
      JAMES CAMP
      Ferrari South Bay
      S-AM
      28
      DANA GOODWIN
      Ferrari of Newport Beach
      S-AM
      29
      DARREN BERNSTEIN
      Ferrari of Washington
      S-AM
      30
      YAHN BERNIER
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      31
      BOBBY CHRISTENSEN
      Boardwalk Ferrari
      S
      32
      JESUS MENDOZA
      Ferrari of San Francisco
      S-AM
      Turns
      • LocationSears Point, CaliforniaUnited States
      • Race Distance4050 m
      • Race Time30 minutes

      CHALLENGE NORTH AMERICA DRIVERS

      VIEW ALL DRIVERS
      • news
      • Media Gallery
      • Results
      • Circuit Info
      • Download
      • DRIVERS
      • car