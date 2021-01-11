13 Sep
|NO.
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
63
Ferrari Westlake
P
15
Wide World Ferrari
P-AM1
21
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM1
22
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM1
28
Ferrari of Long Island
P-AM1
30
Ferrari Lake Forest
P-AM1
36
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
P-AM1
46
Ferrari Fort Lauderdale
P-AM1
2
Ferrari of Beverly Hills
P-AM2
5
Foreign Cars Italia
P-AM2
8
Ferrari of Palm Beach
P-AM2
9
Ferrari Long Island
P-AM2
13
Ferrari of Ontario
P-AM2
14
Ferrari of Newport Beach
P-AM2
33
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM2
51
Cauley Ferrari of Detroit
P-AM2
67
Ferrari of Vancouver
P-AM2
111
MANNY FRANCO
Ferrari Lake Forest
S
112
Ferrari of Ontario
S
116
Ferrari of Central Florida
S
119
Ferrari of Houston
S
126
Ferrari of Westlake
S
130
Ferrari Lake Forest
S
132
Ferrari of Seattle
S
155
Ferrari of New England
S
166
Ferrari of Central Florida
S
169
Ferrari of Denver
S
172
Ferrari Quebec
S
173
Ferrari of Denver
S
187
Ferrari of South Bay
S
189
Boardwalk Ferrari
S
100
Ferrari of Palm Beach
S-AM
121
Foreign Cars Italia
S-AM
123
Ferrari of Houston
S-AM
127
Ferrari of Beverly Hills
S-AM
131
Ferrari of Central Florida
S-AM
133
Continental Autosport
S-AM
139
Ferrari of Ontario
S-AM
141
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
153
Ferrari South Bay
S-AM
157
Ferrari of San Francisco
S-AM
163
Ferrari of Austin
S-AM
176
Ferrari of Atlanta
S-AM
196
OMAR BALKISSOON
Ferrari Fort Lauderdale
S-AM
1
Wide World Ferrari
P-AM1
2
Ferrari of Palm Beach
P-AM2
3
Ferrari of Ontario
P-AM2
4
Ferrari Lake Forest
P-AM1
5
Ferrari of Vancouver
P-AM2
6
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM1
7
Foreign Cars Italia
P-AM2
8
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
P-AM1
9
JOE RUBBO
Ferrari of Long Island
P-AM1
10
Ferrari of Newport Beach
P-AM2
11
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM2
12
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P-AM2
13
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM1
14
Cauley Ferrari of Detroit
P-AM2
15
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
P-AM1
1
MANNY FRANCO
Ferrari Lake Forest
S
2
Ferrari Lake Forest
S
3
Ferrari of Denver
S
4
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S
5
Ferrari Quebec
S
6
Ferrari of Central Florida
S
7
Ferrari of New England
S
8
Ferrari of Ontario
S-AM
9
Ferrari of Seattle
S
10
Continental AutoSports
S-AM
11
Foreign Cars Italia
S-AM
12
Ferrari of Denver
S
13
OMAR BALKISSOON
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
S-AM
14
Ferrari of Houston
S-AM
15
Ferrari of Austin
S-AM
16
Ferrari of Atlanta
S-AM
17
Ferrari of Central Florida
S-AM
18
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S-AM
19
Ferrari of Palm Beach
S-AM
20
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
21
Ferrari of Houston
S
22
Ferrari South Bay
S-AM
23
Ferrari of Ontario
S
1
Wide World Ferrari
P-AM1
2
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM1
3
Ferrari Lake Forest
P-AM1
4
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM2
5
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P-AM2
6
JOE RUBBO
Ferrari of Long Island
P-AM1
7
Ferrari of Vancouver
P-AM2
8
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
P-AM1
9
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
P-AM2
10
Ferrari of Ontario
P-AM2
11
Cauley Ferrari of Detroit
P-AM2
12
Ferrari of Palm Beach
P-AM2
13
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM1
14
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
P-AM1
1
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S
2
MANNY FRANCO
Ferrari Lake Forest
S
3
Ferrari Quebec
S
4
Ferrari Lake Forest
S
5
Ferrari of Denver
S
6
Ferrari of Houston
S
7
Ferrari of Seattle
S
8
Ferrari of Central Florida
S
9
Ferrari of Ontario
S-AM
10
Ferrari of Houston
S-AM
11
Ferrari of Denver
S
12
Ferrari of New England
S
13
Foreign Cars Italia
S-AM
14
Ferrari of Austin
S-AM
15
Ferrari of Atlanta
S-AM
16
OMAR BALKISSOON
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
S-AM
17
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S-AM
18
Ferrari of Palm Beach
S-AM
19
Ferrari of Ontario
S
20
Ferrari South Bay
S-AM
21
Continental AutoSports
S-AM
22
Ferrari of Central Florida
S-AM