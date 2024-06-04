Ferrari logo
    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Dan MAGNUSZEWSKI

    Dan Magnuszewski, Ferrari Challenge Driver
    1standings

    Dan MAGNUSZEWSKI

    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2024
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    20.58
    average points
    0
    titles
    numbers
    391
    points overall
    19
    race contested
    • 217 in 2024 Coppa Shell 488 North America
      best season for points won
    • 27th July 2025, Watkins Glen Race-2
      last race
    • 7° in 2024, Coppa Shell 488 North America
      best season
    • 9° in COTA Race-1 2024
      first top 10

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli AM
      challenge North America
    • Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
      team
    • 17
      race number
    • 296 Challenge
      Car
    • 11
      position
    • 174
      points

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    5.26%
    5
    5.26%
    6
    5.26%
    7
    10.53%
    8
    5.26%
    9
    15.79%
    10
    5.26%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    1
    1
    1
    2
    1
    3
    1

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0%
    Finishes outside top ten
    47.37%
    Top ten finishes
    52.63%
    retirements
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0%
    pole positions
    0%
    fastest laps
    0%
