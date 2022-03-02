    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    1standings

    Michael Louli

    • CAN
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2018
    debut year
    4
    seasons
    career
    4.3
    average points
    1
    titles
    numbers
    86.00
    points overall
    20
    race contested
    • 35 in 2018 458 Challenge North America
      best season for points won
    • 12th September 2021, Road America Race-2
      last race
    • 8° in 2018, 458 Challenge North America
      best season
    • 8° in COTA Race-1 2018
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 20
    0%
    Finishes outside top ten
    4 times out of 20
    20%
    Top ten finishes
    15 times out of 20
    75%
    retirements
    1 time out of 20
    5%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 20
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 20
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 20
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    15%
    5
    5%
    6
    10%
    7
    10%
    8
    15%
    9
    10%
    10
    10%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    3
    1
    2
    2
    3
    2
    2
    Discover more
    • standings
    • car
    • news