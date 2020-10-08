Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    1standings

    Al Hegyi

    • USA
    ferrari challenge
    2011
    debut year
    10
    seasons
    career
    3.01
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    358.00
    points overall
    119
    race contested
    • 29 in 2020 Coppa Shell AM North America
      best season for points won
    • 18th July 2021, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Race-2
      last race
    • 8° in 2015, Coppa Shell North America
      best season
    • 10° in Toronto Race-1 2011
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell AM
      challenge North America
    • Ferrari of Newport Beach
      team
    • 178
      race number
    • 21
      position
    • 2.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    2 times out of 119
    1.68%
    finishes greater than 10
    64 times out of 119
    53.78%
    finishes less than 10
    52 times out of 119
    43.7%
    retirements
    5 times out of 119
    4.2%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 119
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 119
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 119
    0%

    career

    30
    20
    10
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    1.68%
    5
    5.88%
    6
    4.2%
    7
    6.72%
    8
    9.24%
    9
    5.04%
    10
    9.24%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    2
    7
    5
    8
    11
    6
    11
