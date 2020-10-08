Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Joseph Rubbo, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - USA
    1standings

    Joseph Rubbo

    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2013
    debut year
    6
    seasons
    career
    9.43
    average points
    1
    titles won
    numbers
    396.00
    points overall
    42
    race contested
    • 164 in 2017 Trofeo Pirelli 458 North America
      best season for points won
    • 12th September 2021, Road America Race-2
      last race
    • 1° in 2017, Trofeo Pirelli 458 North America
      best season
    • 6° in Lime Rock Race-1 2013
      first top 10

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli AM 1
      challenge North America
    • Ferrari of Long Island
      team
    • 28
      race number
    • 9
      position
    • 14.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    16 times out of 42
    38.1%
    finishes greater than 10
    2 times out of 42
    4.76%
    finishes less than 10
    39 times out of 42
    92.86%
    retirements
    2 times out of 42
    4.76%

    personal performance

    Wins
    4 times out of 42
    9.52%
    pole positions
    7 times out of 42
    16.67%
    fastest laps
    6 times out of 42
    14.29%

    career

    30
    20
    10
    1
    9.52%
    2
    16.67%
    3
    11.9%
    4
    23.81%
    5
    2.38%
    6
    7.14%
    7
    9.52%
    8
    4.76%
    9
    4.76%
    10
    2.38%
    position
    4
    7
    5
    10
    1
    3
    4
    2
    2
    1
