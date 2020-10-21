Logo

    Vicente Potolicchio

    • 1968-08-07
      born
    • VEN
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2011
    debut year
    6
    seasons
    career
    14.39
    average points
    2
    titles won
    numbers
    547.00
    points overall
    38
    race contested
    • 324 in 2011 in 458 Series North America
      best season for points won
    • 12th September 2021, Road America Race-2
      last race
    • 1° in 2011, 458 Series North America
      best season
    • 2° in Infineon Race-1 2011
      first top 10

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli AM 1
      challenge North America
    • Ferrari of Central Florida
      team
    • 22
      race number
    • 6
      position
    • 37.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    21 times out of 38
    55.26%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 38
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    35 times out of 38
    92.11%
    retirements
    3 times out of 38
    7.89%

    personal performance

    Wins
    11 times out of 38
    28.95%
    pole positions
    9 times out of 38
    23.68%
    fastest laps
    7 times out of 38
    18.42%

    career

    30
    20
    10
    1
    28.95%
    2
    13.16%
    3
    13.16%
    4
    5.26%
    5
    13.16%
    6
    10.53%
    7
    2.63%
    8
    2.63%
    9
    2.63%
    10
    0%
    position
    11
    5
    5
    2
    5
    4
    1
    1
    1
    0
