    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Christopher Cagnazzi, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - USA
    1standings

    Christopher Cagnazzi

    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2014
    debut year
    6
    seasons
    career
    9.89
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    653.00
    points overall
    66
    race contested
    • 196 in 2017 Trofeo Pirelli Am North America
      best season for points won
    • 30th August 2020, Circuit of The Americas - Austin Race-2
      last race
    • 2° in 2017, Trofeo Pirelli AM North America
      best season
    • 8° in COTA Race-2 2015
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    32 times out of 66
    48.48%
    finishes greater than 10
    3 times out of 66
    4.55%
    finishes less than 10
    57 times out of 66
    86.36%
    retirements
    4 times out of 66
    6.06%

    personal performance

    Wins
    9 times out of 66
    13.64%
    pole positions
    1 times out of 66
    1.52%
    fastest laps
    7 times out of 66
    10.61%

    career

    30
    20
    10
    1
    13.64%
    2
    13.64%
    3
    18.18%
    4
    9.09%
    5
    13.64%
    6
    6.06%
    7
    4.55%
    8
    7.58%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    9
    9
    12
    6
    9
    4
    3
    5
    0
    0
