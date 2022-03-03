Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Challenge NA Official Drivers 2021
    1standings

    Roy Carroll

    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2020
    debut year
    3
    seasons
    career
    5.7
    average points
    0
    titles
    numbers
    114.00
    points overall
    25
    race contested
    • 99 in 2021 Coppa Shell AM North America
      best season for points won
    • 21st November 2021, Mugello - Finali Mondiali Race-1
      last race
    • 3° in 2021, Coppa Shell AM North America
      best season
    • 10° in Indianapolis Motor Speedway Race-1 2020
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    7 times out of 25
    28%
    Finishes outside top ten
    6 times out of 25
    24%
    Top ten finishes
    17 times out of 25
    68%
    retirements
    0 times out of 25
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 25
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 25
    0%
    fastest laps
    1 times out of 25
    4%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    8%
    3
    12%
    4
    16%
    5
    8%
    6
    4%
    7
    4%
    8
    0%
    9
    4%
    10
    12%
    position
    0
    2
    3
    4
    2
    1
    1
    0
    1
    3
    Discover more
    • standings
    • car
    • news