Apart from a chicane ahead the “The Loop” hairpin bend, the “Inner Loop” is practically the same as that used for Formula 1 Grands Prix. Instead, the new part of the track has four corners and a short straight. The “Glen” is a circuit that needs to be treated with respect because it puts drivers seriously to the test. The track’s high-speed esses and its technical features make it very interesting. The “Esse” immediately following the first turn is a very demanding point, where drivers must try to find the best trajectory to ensure a good exit speed for the straight that follows and that leads to “The Loop”.

The difficulty is compounded by the slight climb along which the “Esse” winds, which takes up engine power. Also, the final part of the track with its “90” turn is very technical and allows drivers to show their class.