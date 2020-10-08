Logo

    John Lennon, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - USA
    1standings

    John Lennon

    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2020
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    4.2
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    42.00
    points overall
    10
    race contested
    • 42 in 2020 Coppa Shell AM North America
      best season for points won
    • 11th October 2020, Sebring Race-2
      last race
    • 6° in 2020, Coppa Shell AM North America
      best season
    • 2° in Road Atlanta Race-1 2020
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    4 times out of 10
    40%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 10
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    8 times out of 10
    80%
    retirements
    0 times out of 10
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    1 times out of 10
    10%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 10
    0%
    fastest laps
    2 times out of 10
    20%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    10%
    2
    10%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    10%
    6
    20%
    7
    0%
    8
    20%
    9
    10%
    10
    0%
    position
    1
    1
    0
    0
    1
    2
    0
    2
    1
    0
