20 Mar
|POS.
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Ferrari Lake Forest
P
2
Ferrari of Ontario
P
3
Ferrari of Seattle
P
4
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
5
Wide World Ferrari
P
6
Ferrari Quebec
P
7
Ferrari Lake Forest
P
8
Ferrari of Long Island
P
9
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
P
10
Ferrari of Denver
P-AM
11
Foreign Cars Italia
P
12
Ferrari of Long Island
P-AM
13
Ferrari of San Francisco
P-AM
14
Ferrari of Vancouver
P
15
Ferrari Lake Forest
P-AM
16
The Collection
P-AM
17
Ferrari Quebec
P-AM
18
Ferrari of Tampa Bay
P-AM
19
Ferrari of San Diego
P-AM
20
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
21
Ferrari of Ontario
P-AM
22
The Collection
P-AM
23
Ferrari Westlake
P
24
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
25
Ferrari of Ontario
P
|POS.
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Continental AutoSports
S-AM
2
Ferrari of Seattle
S
3
Ferrari of Long Island
S
4
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S
5
Ferrari of Central Florida
S
6
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
S
7
Ferrari of San Francisco
S
8
Ferrari Westlake
S
9
Ferrari of Seattle
S
10
Ferrari of New England
S
11
Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
S-AM
12
Boardwalk Ferrari
S
13
Ferrari of Austin
S-AM
14
Ferrari of Ontario
S
15
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S
16
Ferrari of Houston
S
17
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S-AM
18
Ferrari of Seattle
S
19
Ferrari of Atlanta
S
20
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
21
Ferrari of Seattle
S
22
The Collection
S-AM
23
Ferrari of Denver
S
24
Ferrari of Palm Beach
S-AM
25
Ferrari of Long Island
S
26
Ferrari of Washington
S-AM
27
Ferrari of San Francisco
S-AM
28
Ferrari of Tampa Bay
S-AM
29
Ferrari South Bay
S-AM
30
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
31
Ferrari of Central Florida
S-AM
32
Wide World Ferrari
S-AM
33
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM
34
Foreign Cars Italia
S
|POS.
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Ferrari of Ontario
P
2
Ferrari of Long Island
P
3
Wide World Ferrari
P
4
Ferrari Lake Forest
P
5
Ferrari Lake Forest
P
6
Ferrari of Seattle
P
7
Ferrari Quebec
P
8
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
9
Ferrari of Ontario
P
10
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
P
11
Foreign Cars Italia
P
12
Ferrari of Tampa Bay
P-AM
13
Ferrari of Vancouver
P
14
The Collection
P-AM
15
Ferrari of Ontario
P-AM
16
Ferrari Westlake
P
17
Ferrari of Long Island
P-AM
18
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
19
Ferrari of Denver
P-AM
20
Ferrari Lake Forest
P-AM
21
Ferrari Quebec
P-AM
22
Ferrari of San Diego
P-AM
23
The Collection
P-AM
24
Ferrari of San Francisco
P-AM
25
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
|POS.
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Ferrari of Long Island
S
2
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
S
3
Ferrari Westlake
S
4
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S
5
Ferrari of Denver
S
6
Ferrari of Seattle
S
7
Ferrari of Central Florida
S
8
Ferrari of Seattle
S
9
Foreign Cars Italia
S
10
Ferrari of San Francisco
S
11
Ferrari of Houston
S
12
Ferrari of New England
S
13
Ferrari of Ontario
S
14
Boardwalk Ferrari
S
15
Ferrari of Atlanta
S
16
Ferrari of Seattle
S
17
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
18
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S-AM
19
Continental AutoSports
S-AM
20
Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
S-AM
21
Ferrari of Austin
S-AM
22
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S
23
Ferrari of Palm Beach
S-AM
24
Ferrari of Washington
S-AM
25
Wide World Ferrari
S-AM
26
Ferrari of San Francisco
S-AM
27
Ferrari of Tampa Bay
S-AM
28
Ferrari of Long Island
S
29
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
30
Ferrari South Bay
S-AM
31
Ferrari of Central Florida
S-AM
32
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM
33
Ferrari of Seattle
S
34
The Collection
S-AM