Ferrari logo
Ferrari Racing Days

SUZUKA

28-30 June 2024
Created in 1962 by Dutchman John Hugenholz, Suzuka is a ‘modular’ circuit, which can change configuration and length depending on the type of race.
Ferrari Corse Clienti

However, the 5.807 km Grand Prix track is, of course, best known. It offers a succession of breathtaking curves, including the double uphill ‘esses’, a drivers' favourite. The brakes get very little wear, the top speed is close to 330 km/h despite the absence of long straights, and the drivers are always busy. 

Its distinctive features include the '8' shape, with an underpass and overpass, it being the only track in the history of Formula 1 with such a design. The nature of the track and the presence of a couple of corners at each end - the famous 130R which you tackle at full speed contrasting with the narrow uphill hairpin bend and the chicane leading to the finish line - effortlessly reveal any possible limitations in the cars. The first part requires excellent aerodynamic stability, while the final part puts a premium on engine power.

Turns
  • LocationSuzukaJapan
  • Race Distance3074 m
  • Race Time30 minutes

CHALLENGE JAPAN DRIVERS

Ferrari Corse Clienti
JPN
Motohiko
ISOZAKI
105
Cornes Motors Shiba · EU
55
Cornes Shiba · JP
105
Cornes Motors Shiba · FM
USA
Kevin
Alward
156
Ferrari of Naples · JP
Ferrari Challenge Japan Driver
JPN
Shigeru
KAMIUE
129
European Version · JP
JPN
AKITA
16
Cornes Nagoya · JP
Ferrari Challenge Japan Driver
JPN
Makoto
Fujiwara
13
Cornes Shiba · JP
JPN
Shinya
NAKAJIMA
107
MID Sapporo · JP
Ferrari Challenge APAC
JPN
Baby
Kei
135
Cornes Osaka · EU
193
Cornes Osaka · JP
135
Cornes Osaka · FM
Ferrari Challenge Japan driver
JPN
Kazutaka
MIURA
104
Cornes Osaka · JP
JPN
Kenichi
FUKUDA
143
Cornes Osaka · JP
Ferrari Challenge Japan Driver
JPN
Motohiro
KOTANI
28
Cornes Osaka · JP
JPN
Jun
Tsukasa
173
Cornes Osaka · JP
Ferrari Challenge Japan driver
JPN
Hironori
NOZAKI
120
Gran Testa Nagano · JP
Ferrari Challenge Japan Driver
JPN
Kanji
YAGURA
116
Cornes Osaka · EU
7
Cornes Osaka · JP
116
Cornes Osaka · FM
Ferrari Challenge Japan driver
JPN
Kazuya
OSHIMA
168
Rosso Scuderia · JP
JPN
Yoshifumi
KOMATSU
123
Nicole Competizione · JP
JPN
Deske
166
Cornes Shiba · JP
Ferrari Corse Clienti
JPN
Masaharu
KATSUMATA
116
Nicole Competizione · JP
Ferrari Challenge Japan driver
JPN
Toshihiko
SANO
168
Rosso Scuderia · JP
Ferrari Corse Clienti
JPN
Ryuichi
Kunihiro
92
M-Auto · JP
Ferrari Corse Clienti
JPN
Nobuhiro
Imada
504
Rosso Scuderia · EU
4
Rosso Scuderia · JP
14
Rosso Scuderia · FM
Ferrari Challenge Japan Driver
HKG
Eric
Lo
199
Blackbird Concessionaires · JP
JPN
Satoru
KAKO
118
M-Auto Italia · JP
Ferrari Challenge Japan driver
JPN
Yuji
UEDA
138
Auto Cavallino · JP
Ferrari Challenge Japan Driver
JPN
Kazuyuki
Yamaguchi
15
Cornes Osaka · JP
Ferrari Challenge Japan Driver
JPN
Masaru
Yoneda
114
Cornes Osaka · EU
124
Cornes Osaka · JP
114
Cornes Osaka · FM
Ferrari Challenge Japan Driver
JPN
Masato
Yoneoka
100
Auto Cavallino · JP
Ferrari Challenge Japan Driver
JPN
Katsunori
NAMBA
110
Auto Cavallino · JP
JPN
Ryutaro
Otake
112
Auto Speciale · JP
Ferrari Corse Clienti
JPN
Hirotoshi
Kojima
111
Nicole Competizione · JP
Ferrari Challenge Japan Driver
JPN
Yudai
Uchida
501
Rosso Scuderia · EU
1
Rosso Scuderia · JP
2
Rosso Scuderia · FM
Ferrari Corse Clienti
JPN
Yasutaka
Shirasaki
139
Rosso Scuderia · EU
109
Rosso Scuderia · JP
139
Rosso Scuderia · FM
Ferrari Corse Clienti
JPN
Kiwamu
Katayama
157
Nicole Competizione · JP
Ferrari Corse Clienti
JPN
Noriki
Kawasaki
11
Cornes Shiba · JP
JPN
Masafumi
HIWATASHI
129
European Version · EU
129
European Version · JP
129
European Version · FM
Ferrari Challenge Japan Driver
JPN
Atsushi
Iritani
81
Cornes Osaka · JP
Ferrari Corse Clienti
JPN
Koji
Sakai
108
Cornes Shiba · JP
Ferrari Challenge Japan Driver
HKG
Koon Ming Michael
Choi
188
Blackbird Concessionaires · JP
