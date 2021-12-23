Logo Content

    20 - 22 May 2022

    WATKINS GLEN

    Ferrari Challenge North America
      • LocationWatkins Glen, New YorkUnited States
      • Race Distance5430 m
      • Race Time30 minutes

      RESULTS

      Trofeo Pirelli Race 1

      POS.DriverTeamCat./Series
      1
      KEYSIN CHEN
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      P
      2
      JOSEPH RUBBO
      Ferrari of Long Island
      P
      3
      MATT KURZEJEWSKI
      Ferrari Westlake
      P
      4
      MARTIN BURROWES
      Ferrari Quebec
      P
      5
      MASSIMO PERRINA
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P
      6
      DAVE MUSIAL
      Ferrari Lake Forest
      P
      7
      FRANCIS SELDORFF
      Boardwalk Ferrari
      P
      8
      AARON WEISS
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      P-AM
      9
      BENOIT BERGERON
      Ferrari Quebec
      P-AM
      10
      JOHN HOREJSI
      Ferrari of Vancouver
      P-AM
      11
      DAVE MUSIAL JR.
      Ferrari Lake Forest
      P-AM
      12
      BRIAN COOK
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P-AM
      13
      CUSTODIO TOLEDO
      The Collection
      P-AM
      14
      TODD COLEMAN
      Ferrari of Denver
      P-AM
      15
      BRAD FAUVRE
      Ferrari of San Francisco
      P-AM
      16
      JOHN CERVINI
      Ferrari of Ontario
      P-AM
      17
      JEREMY CLARKE
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      P
      18
      JASON MCCARTHY
      Wide World Ferrari
      P
      19
      JACK ZHENG
      Ferrari of Long Island
      P
      20
      ALFRED CAIOLA
      Ferrari of Long Island
      P-AM
      21
      MANNY FRANCO
      Ferrari Lake Forest
      P
      22
      KEVAN MILLSTEIN
      Ferrari of San Diego
      P-AM

      Coppa Shell Race 1

      POS.DriverTeamCat./Series
      1
      BRIAN KAMINSKEY
      Ferrari of Long Island
      S
      2
      FRANK CHANG
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      3
      MICHAEL PETRAMALO
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      4
      MICHAEL PORTER
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      5
      KIRK BAERWALDT
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      S
      6
      SUREEL CHOKSI
      Ferrari of Denver
      S
      7
      BRETT JACOBSON
      Ferrari of Houston
      S
      8
      YAHN BERNIER
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      9
      PAUL KIEBLER
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S
      10
      BRENT HOLDEN
      Ferrari of Newport Beach
      S
      11
      IAN CAMPBELL
      Ferrari of New England
      S
      12
      ANTHONY DAVIS
      Continental AutoSports
      S-AM
      13
      LANCE CAWLEY
      Ferrari of Atlanta
      S
      14
      ROY CARROLL
      Foreign Cars Italia
      S
      15
      TODD JOHNSON
      Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
      S-AM
      16
      BOBBY CHRISTENSEN
      Boardwalk Ferrari
      S
      17
      MICHAEL LOULI
      Ferrari of Ontario
      S
      18
      RICHARD PINEDA
      Ferrari of Washington
      S-AM
      19
      DAN CORNISH
      Ferrari of Austin
      S-AM
      20
      EILEEN BILDMAN
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      S-AM
      21
      CHUCK WHITTALL
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      S
      22
      MICHAEL MATHES
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      23
      LISA CLARK
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      S-AM
      24
      JERRI WALTERS
      Ferrari of Vancouver
      S-AM
      25
      JEFFREY NUNBERG
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      26
      NEIL LANGBERG
      Ferrari South Bay
      S-AM
      27
      LUIS PERUSQUIA
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      28
      DARREN BERNSTEIN
      Ferrari of Washington
      S-AM
      29
      DAVID SCHMITT
      Ferrari of Palm Beach
      S-AM
      30
      JOSEPH VITAGLIANO
      Ferrari of Long Island
      S-AM
      31
      OMAR BALKISSOON
      Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
      S
      32
      GREY FAUVRE
      Ferrari of San Francisco
      S

      Trofeo Pirelli Race 2

      POS.DriverTeamCat./Series
      1
      JOSEPH RUBBO
      Ferrari of Long Island
      P
      2
      MANNY FRANCO
      Ferrari Lake Forest
      P
      3
      MARTIN BURROWES
      Ferrari Quebec
      P
      4
      MASSIMO PERRINA
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P
      5
      JEREMY CLARKE
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      P
      6
      JOHN HOREJSI
      Ferrari of Vancouver
      P-AM
      7
      FRANCIS SELDORFF
      Boardwalk Ferrari
      P
      8
      DAVE MUSIAL JR.
      Ferrari Lake Forest
      P-AM
      9
      DAVE MUSIAL
      Ferrari Lake Forest
      P
      10
      TODD COLEMAN
      Ferrari of Denver
      P-AM
      11
      AARON WEISS
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      P-AM
      12
      KEYSIN CHEN
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      P
      13
      JOHN CERVINI
      Ferrari of Ontario
      P-AM
      14
      ALFRED CAIOLA
      Ferrari of Long Island
      P-AM
      15
      BRAD FAUVRE
      Ferrari of San Francisco
      P-AM
      16
      CUSTODIO TOLEDO
      The Collection
      P-AM
      17
      BRIAN COOK
      Ferrari of Seattle
      P-AM
      18
      MATT KURZEJEWSKI
      Ferrari Westlake
      P
      19
      JACK ZHENG
      Ferrari of Long Island
      P

      Coppa Shell Race 2

      POS.DriverTeamCat./Series
      1
      FRANK CHANG
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      2
      MICHAEL PETRAMALO
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      3
      CHUCK WHITTALL
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      S
      4
      BRETT JACOBSON
      Ferrari of Houston
      S
      5
      KIRK BAERWALDT
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      S
      6
      SUREEL CHOKSI
      Ferrari of Denver
      S
      7
      ROY CARROLL
      Foreign Cars Italia
      S
      8
      OMAR BALKISSOON
      Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
      S
      9
      BOBBY CHRISTENSEN
      Boardwalk Ferrari
      S
      10
      MICHAEL PORTER
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      11
      BRENT HOLDEN
      Ferrari of Newport Beach
      S
      12
      PAUL KIEBLER
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S
      13
      MICHAEL MATHES
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      14
      ANTHONY DAVIS
      Continental AutoSports
      S-AM
      15
      DAVID SCHMITT
      Ferrari of Palm Beach
      S-AM
      16
      LISA CLARK
      Ferrari Beverly Hills
      S-AM
      17
      TODD JOHNSON
      Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
      S-AM
      18
      MICHAEL LOULI
      Ferrari of Ontario
      S
      19
      YAHN BERNIER
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      20
      LANCE CAWLEY
      Ferrari of Atlanta
      S
      21
      EILEEN BILDMAN
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      S-AM
      22
      LUIS PERUSQUIA
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      23
      RICHARD PINEDA
      Ferrari of Washington
      S-AM
      24
      JEFFREY NUNBERG
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      25
      DARREN BERNSTEIN
      Ferrari of Washington
      S-AM
      26
      BRIAN KAMINSKEY
      Ferrari of Long Island
      S
      27
      DAN CORNISH
      Ferrari of Austin
      S-AM
      28
      IAN CAMPBELL
      Ferrari of New England
      S
      29
      JERRI WALTERS
      Ferrari of Vancouver
      S-AM
      30
      GREY FAUVRE
      Ferrari of San Francisco
      S
