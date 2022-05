There was certainly a lot of excitement when Dave Musial (Ferrari of Lake Forest) introduced his son to Ferrari Challenge competition a couple of seasons ago. Since then, Dave Jr. has taken the series by storm, winning the championship in Coppa Shell in 2021 and now advancing to the Trofeo Pirelli AM category, taking the same green flag as his father at each weekend. We hear from Dave and Dave Jr. on the special feelings from running on track together.