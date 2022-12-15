Ferrari logo
15 - 17 September 2023

Spa-Francorchamps

Ferrari Challenge Europe & UK
    POSDriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    ELISEO DONNO
    Radicci Automobili
    P
    2
    THOMAS FLEMING
    HR Owen - FF Corse
    P
    3
    ADRIAN SUTIL
    Gohm - Baron Motorsport
    P
    4
    BENCE VALINT
    Rossocorsa - Ferrari Budapest
    P
    5
    SZYMON LADNIAK
    Gohm - Scuderia GT
    P
    6
    FRANZ ENGSTLER
    Charles Pozzi GT Racing
    P-AM
    7
    HENDRIK VIOL
    Scuderia Praha
    P-AM
    8
    CLAUS ZIBRANDTSEN
    Formula Racing
    P-AM
    9
    ENZO POTOLICCHIO
    Ferrari of Central Florida
    P-AM
    10
    MAX MUGELLI
    CDP - Eureka Competition
    P
    11
    DANILO DEL FAVERO
    Penske Sportwagen Hamburg
    P-AM
    12
    JAMES OWEN
    Meridien Modena - FF Corse
    P-AM
    13
    ANDREAS BOGH-SORENSEN
    Formula Racing
    P-AM
    14
    KIM ERIKSEN
    Formula Racing
    P-AM
    15
    OTTO BLANK
    Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
    P-AM
    16
    LÉON RIJNBEEK
    MERTEL Motorsport
    P-AM
    17
    RUSLAN SADREEV
    Scuderia Praha
    P-AM
    18
    NICOLA D'ANIELLO
    Garage Zenith - Ecurie Francorchamps
    P-AM
    POSDriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    ROGER GROUWELS
    Kroymans - Race Art
    S
    2
    ERNST KIRCHMAYR
    Gohm - Baron Motorsport
    S
    3
    AXEL SARTINGEN
    Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
    S
    4
    ALEXANDER NUSSBAUMER
    Gohm - Scuderia GT
    S
    5
    MANUELA GOSTNER
    CDP - MP Racing
    S
    6
    WILLEM VAN DER VORM
    Scuderia Monte-Carlo
    S
    7
    JOHN DHILLON
    Graypaul Nottingham
    S
    8
    MOTOHIKO ISOZAKI
    Cornes Motors Shiba
    S-AM
    9
    GUY FAWE
    Scuderia FMA
    S
    10
    ERIC CHEUNG
    Formula Racing
    S
    11
    THOMAS GOSTNER
    CDP - MP Racing
    S
    12
    GIUSEPPE RAMELLI
    Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing
    S-AM
    13
    CHRISTIAN KINCH
    Gohm - Herter Racing
    S
    14
    THOR HAUGEN
    Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing
    S
    15
    TOMMY LINDROTH
    Gohm - Baron Motorsport
    S-AM
    16
    FONS SCHELTEMA
    Kessel Racing
    S
    17
    LISA CLARK
    Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing
    S-AM
    18
    STEPHEN EARLE
    Kessel Racing
    S-AM
    19
    PINO FRASCARO
    Kessel Racing
    S-AM
    20
    THOMAS LÖFFLAD
    Gohm - Baron Motorsport
    S
    21
    WERNER GENTER
    Moll Sportwagen Hannover
    S-AM
    22
    JOSEF SCHUMACHER
    Eberlein Automobile
    S-AM
    23
    LUIS PERUSQUIA
    Rossocorsa
    S-AM
    POSDriverTeamCat./Serie
    1
    THOMAS FLEMING
    HR Owen - FF Corse
    P
    2
    BENCE VALINT
    Rossocorsa - Ferrari Budapest
    P
    3
    ADRIAN SUTIL
    Gohm - Baron Motorsport
    P
    4
    ELISEO DONNO
    Radicci Automobili
    P
    5
    FRANZ ENGSTLER
    Charles Pozzi GT Racing
    P-AM
    6
    HENDRIK VIOL
    Scuderia Praha
    P-AM
    7
    ENZO POTOLICCHIO
    Ferrari of Central Florida
    P-AM
    8
    CLAUS ZIBRANDTSEN
    Formula Racing
    P-AM
    9
    DANILO DEL FAVERO
    Penske Sportwagen Hamburg
    P-AM
    10
    ANGELO FONTANA
    Rossocorsa
    P-AM
    11
    ANDREAS BOGH-SORENSEN
    Formula Racing
    P-AM
    12
    MAX MUGELLI
    CDP - Eureka Competition
    P
    13
    SZYMON LADNIAK
    Gohm - Scuderia GT
    P
    14
    KIM ERIKSEN
    Formula Racing
    P-AM
    15
    OTTO BLANK
    Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
    P-AM
    16
    RUSLAN SADREEV
    Scuderia Praha
    P-AM
    17
    MARTIN HAVAS
    FML - D2P
    P-AM
    18
    NICOLA D'ANIELLO
    Garage Zenith - Ecurie Francorchamps
    P-AM
    19
    AMIN AREPOUR
    Riller & Schnauck
    P-AM
    20
    JAMES OWEN
    Meridien Modena - FF Corse
    P-AM
    21
    LÉON RINJBEEK
    MERTEL Motorsport
    P-AM
    POSDriverTeamCat./Serie
    1
    MANUELA GOSTNER
    CDP - MP Racing
    S
    2
    ROGER GROUWELS
    Kroymans - Race Art
    S
    3
    ERNST KIRCHMAYR
    Gohm - Baron Motorsport
    S
    4
    ALEXANDER NUSSBAUMER
    Gohm - Scuderia GT
    S
    5
    THOMAS GOSTNER
    CDP - MP Racing
    S
    6
    GUY FAWE
    Scuderia FMA
    S
    7
    GIUSEPPE RAMELLI
    Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing
    S-AM
    8
    FONS SCHELTEMA
    Kessel Racing
    S
    9
    WILLEM VAN DER VORM
    Scuderia Monte-Carlo
    S
    10
    MOTOHIKO ISOZAKI
    Cornes Motors Shiba
    S-AM
    11
    CHRISTIAN KINCH
    Gohm - Herter Racing
    S
    12
    THOR HAUGEN
    Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing
    S
    13
    ERIC CHEUNG
    Formula Racing
    S
    14
    KIRK BAERWALDT
    Kessel Racing
    S-AM
    15
    HENRIK KAMSTRUP
    Formula Racing
    S-AM
    16
    TOMMY LINDROTH
    Gohm - Baron Motorsport
    S-AM
    17
    JOSEF SCHUMACHER
    Eberlein Automobile
    S-AM
    18
    LISA CLARK
    Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing
    S-AM
    19
    THOMAS LÖFFLAD
    Gohm - Baron Motorsport
    S
    20
    MATTHIAS MOSER
    Gohm - Baron Motorsport
    S-AM
    21
    STEPHEN EARLE
    Kessel Racing
    S-AM
    22
    PINO FRASCARO
    Kessel Racing
    S-AM
    23
    WERNER GENTER
    Moll Sportwagen Hannover
    S-AM
    24
    LUIS PERUSQUIA
    Rossocorsa
    S-AM
    25
    AXEL SARTINGEN
    Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
    S
    POSDriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    FAISAL AL-FAISAL
    HR Owen
    P
    2
    ANDREW MORROW
    Charles Hurst
    P
    3
    CARL CAVERS
    Graypaul Nottingham
    P
    4
    HAN SIKKENS
    HR Owen
    P
    5
    ROBERT REES
    Dick Lovett Swindon
    S
    6
    CHRIS SMITH
    Graypaul Birmingham
    S
    7
    PAUL HOGARTH
    Stratstone Manchester
    S
    8
    JOHN DHILLON
    Graypaul Nottingham
    P
    9
    JONATHAN SATCHELL
    HR Owen
    S
    10
    PETER HUNTER
    Stratstone Manchester
    S
    11
    PAUL SIMMERSON
    Graypaul Birmingham
    S
    12
    JULIAN DYE
    Maranello Sales
    S
    13
    WILLIAM TEWIAH
    Graypaul Birmingham
    S
    POSDriverTeamCat./Serie
    1
    HAN SIKKENS
    HR Owen
    P
    2
    ANDREW MORROW
    Charles Hurst
    P
    3
    JOHN DHILLON
    Graypaul Nottingham
    P
    4
    PAUL HOGARTH
    Stratstone Manchester
    S
    5
    CHRIS SMITH
    Graypaul Birmingham
    S
    6
    ROBERT REES
    Dick Lovett Swindon
    S
    7
    PAUL ROGERS
    JCT600
    S
    8
    JULIAN DYE
    Maranello Sales
    S
    9
    JONATHAN SATCHELL
    HR Owen
    S
    10
    PETER HUNTER
    Startstone Manchester
    S
    11
    CARL CAVERS
    Graypaul Nottingham
    P
    12
    FAISAL AL-FAISAL
    HR Owen
    P
    Spa is one of the most beautiful circuits in Europe

    One of the few largely unchanged 'old generation' tracks still in use. Indeed, the track immersed in the green of the Ardennes still has nearly all the technical characteristics of the original circuit (which was about 14 kilometres long), making it exciting from first to last from the technical point of view.

    Ferrari Challenge Europe - Spa, Circuit Focus 2

    It is full of technical aspects that can bring out differences between drivers. The fans' pulses quicken when the cars pass by the Eau Rouge or Radillon, and nerves fray when a driver goes at full tilt (or not) into this fearsome dip.

    Of course, drivers don't only set their best times courtesy of the Eau Rouge and Radillon. The central part of Spa is very interesting, with its sequence of fast curves interspersed with short straights. This second stage is perhaps the most technical, with the driver needing to take a very particular approach so as not to spin out. After the mixed section, at the exit of the treacherous Stavelot, the drivers go back in time to the evocative straight in the Ardennes forest, the Blanchimont, which leads to the final turn, the Bus Stop.

    However, the Belgian circuit is also famous for its very changeable weather conditions, which often produce wet and dry stretches on a track that is almost seven kilometres long!

    Challenge Europe - Spa 2023, Circuit Focus
    Sectors
    Turns
    • LocationSpa-FrancorchampsBelgium
    • Circuit Length7004 m
    • Race Time30 minutes