Engstler claims championship title

“Everything is incredible,” he says excitedly, “I’ve become champion for the second time. It wasn’t an easy result or one I took for granted, considering that I changed class this year, moving from the Coppa Shell to the Trofeo Pirelli Am. It was very tough. At the beginning of the season I spoke to the team and I promised that we would push hard until the end, doing everything possible to win.”

“There was an enormous amount of pressure at the final race,” continued the driver at the end of the sixth round in Belgium, “but the team did a great job, as in all the previous rounds of the season, and we raced hard for the win. It’s a special moment, without a doubt. My target for the coming year? It will be to can do the championship again. It is a thrill and a real pleasure to be part of the Ferrari family.”