Engstler claims championship title

With three races still to run before the end of the championship, Franz Engstler (Charles Pozzi GT Racing) has become champion of the Trofeo Pirelli Am class in the Ferrari Challenge Europe. The feat was sealed mathematically at Spa-Francorchamps, the iconic racetrack nestled in the heart of the Ardennes forest, marking the end of a triumphant run for the German driver, who has achieved the top step of the podium in nine out of twelve races. This further consolidates the status of the Charles Pozzi GT Racing driver who had already managed to secure first place in the final standings of the Coppa Shell in the European series last season.
“Everything is incredible,” he says excitedly, “I’ve become champion for the second time. It wasn’t an easy result or one I took for granted, considering that I changed class this year, moving from the Coppa Shell to the Trofeo Pirelli Am. It was very tough. At the beginning of the season I spoke to the team and I promised that we would push hard until the end, doing everything possible to win.”
“There was an enormous amount of pressure at the final race,” continued the driver at the end of the sixth round in Belgium, “but the team did a great job, as in all the previous rounds of the season, and we raced hard for the win. It’s a special moment, without a doubt. My target for the coming year? It will be to can do the championship again. It is a thrill and a real pleasure to be part of the Ferrari family.”