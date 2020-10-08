Logo

    1standings

    Paul Hogarth

    • GBR
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2019
    debut year
    3
    seasons
    career
    8.21
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    197.00
    points overall
    24
    race contested
    • 72 in 2020 Trofeo Pirelli UK
      best season for points won
    • 2nd October 2021, Oulton Park Race-2
      last race
    • 3° in 2020, Trofeo Pirelli UK
      best season
    • 9° in Brands Hatch Race-1 2019
      first top 10

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli
      challenge UK
    • Stratstone Manchester
      team
    • 6
      race number
    • 6
      position
    • 75.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    15 times out of 24
    62.5%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 24
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    21 times out of 24
    87.5%
    retirements
    1 times out of 24
    4.17%

    personal performance

    Wins
    1 times out of 24
    4.17%
    pole positions
    1 times out of 24
    4.17%
    fastest laps
    1 times out of 24
    4.17%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    4.17%
    2
    16.67%
    3
    33.33%
    4
    8.33%
    5
    0%
    6
    8.33%
    7
    4.17%
    8
    8.33%
    9
    4.17%
    10
    0%
    position
    1
    4
    8
    2
    0
    2
    1
    2
    1
    0
