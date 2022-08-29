Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo
Auto
Racing
Collections
Universe
Corporate
Ferrari logo
PRESS
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Carl
CAVERS
1
standings
carl
cavers
GBR
country
ferrari challenge
2022
debut year
2
seasons
career
14
average points
0
titles
numbers
112.00
points overall
8
race contested
65 in 2022 Coppa Shell UK
best season for points won
20th May 2023, Oulton Park Race-2
last race
4° in 2022, Coppa Shell UK
best season
2° in Brands Hatch Race-1 2022
first top 10
current
season
Trofeo Pirelli
challenge UK
Graypaul Nottingham
team
51
race number
3
position
47.00
points
career
10
5
1
37.5%
2
37.5%
3
25%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
3
3
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
100%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
100%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
37.5%
pole positions
50%
fastest laps
37.5%
ferrari
488
challenge
evo
Discover more
2
news
LATEST NEWS
25 May
Ferrari Challenge UK
Reports
from
the
Oulton
Park
paddock
20 May
Ferrari Challenge UK
Driver
comments
after
Race
2
at
Oulton
Park
20 May
Ferrari Challenge UK
King
of
the
North:
Hogarth
makes
it
4
at
home
CORSO
PILOTA
Live track emotions with Ferrari
find out more
standings
news