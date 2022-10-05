Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo

FINALI MONDIALI 2022

Rewatch the live streaming

Finali Mondiali

The 499P and 296 GT3 take the applause

Discover more

Finali Mondiali 2023

RETURN TO MUGELLO

Discover more

They met at Imola, at the historic, alluring Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, to clinch the 2022 World Championship titles. 

    VIEW ALL
    POS.DriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    DORIANE PIN
    Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx
    P
    2
    LUKA NURMI
    Formula Racing
    P
    3
    JOHN WARTIQUE
    FML - D2P
    P
    POS,DriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    ROMAN ZIEMIAN
    FML - D2P
    S
    2
    FRANZ ENGSTLER
    Scuderia GT
    S
    3
    AXEL SARTINGEN
    Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
    S
    POS.DriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    MANNY FRANCO
    Ferrari Lake Forest
    P
    2
    ROBERTO PERRINA
    Ferrari of Seattle
    P
    3
    CUSTODIO TOLEDO
    The Collection
    P-AM
    POS.DriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    ELISEO DONNO
    CDP - Best Lap
    P
    2
    DORIANE PIN
    Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx
    P
    3
    THOMAS NEUBAUER
    Charles Pozzi - Courage
    P
    POS,DriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    FRANZ ENGSTLER
    Scuderia GT
    S
    2
    ERNST KIRCHMAYR
    Baron Motorsport
    S
    3
    AXEL SARTINGEN
    Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
    S
    POS.DriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    MANNY FRANCO
    Ferrari Lake Forest
    P
    2
    JASON MCCARTHY
    Wide World Ferrari
    P
    3
    MATT KURZEJEWSKI
    Ferrari Westlake
    P
    POS.DriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    THOMAS NEUBAUER
    Charles Pozzi - Courage
    P
    2
    JOHN WARTIQUE
    FML - D2P
    P
    3
    DORIANE PIN
    Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx
    P
    POS.DriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    FRANZ ENGSTLER
    Scuderia GT
    S
    2
    AXEL SARTINGEN
    Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
    S
    3
    ERNST KIRCHMAYR
    Baron Motorsport
    S
    POS.DriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    JOAKIM OLANDER
    Scuderia Autoropa
    S-AM
    2
    PETER CHRISTENSEN
    Formula Racing
    S-AM
    3
    ALEXANDER NUSSBAUMER
    Gohm Motorsport - Herter Racing
    S-AM

    Every year, the Ferrari Finali Mondiali brings together the drivers and fans of the various Prancing Horse series on a single circuit to celebrate the end of the sporting season. All the main Prancing Horse activities will be on track.

    A packed programme will see the final deciding events of the European and North American series and round four of the Asia Pacific calendar, which runs to February 2023.

    Drivers from the various championships (Europe, North America, APAC and UK) will compete for the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell world titles.

    The Imola weekend will not be all about racing: There will also be space for activities off the track. These include F1 Clienti with the single-seaters that have written the history of Scuderia Ferrari on tracks around the world, the racing cars of the XX Programme, and the jewels of Club Competizioni GT. As per tradition, on Sunday, Prancing Horse cars will be displayed on track in the spectacular Ferrari Show. This is one of the most eagerly awaited adrenalin-fuelled events for the public and fans of the Scuderia Ferrari Clubs.

    Unveiled at the last edition of the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, from 2023, the 296 GT3 will be Ferrari’s new GT sports star. Here it will make its Italian debut before taking up the baton from the 488 GT3.

    The Finali Mondiali will also provide a stage for the Ferrari range, along with the cars that have written memorable pages in the history of the Prancing Horse, on show in the spectacular display area.

    The Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari is located near Imola, a city in Emilia Romagna in a hilly area of the Bologna province.
    Imola Circuit 2022

    It is also known as Imola or the Santerno circuit, named after the river that flows nearby.

    Officially opened in 1953, with the moniker 'Autodromo Prototipo Coni', in 1970 it was renamed Dino Ferrari, in memory of Enzo Ferrari’s late son, whose own name would be subsequently added.

    Initially known as a motorcycle racing venue, Imola gained international status in 1979 with the establishment of the Formula 1 ‘Dino Ferrari Grand Prix’ (Gran Premio Dino Ferrari). In 1980 it became the 'Italian Grand Prix', while from the following year until 2006 it would be known as the 'San Marino Grand Prix'. A hiatus followed, with no more single-seaters until 2020, when Imola returned to host the 'Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix' (Gran Premio dell'Emilia-Romagna). In addition to Formula 1, the venue stages various endurance, GT and other single-seater series races.

    Imola is universally recognised as a very technical track, with fairly demanding braking into turns and acceleration into straights. The 4,909-metres course, featuring 12 left-hand and 9 right-hand bends, has, since its inception, been considered a mini Nürburgring.

    Following the sad events of 1994, with the death of the two drivers Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger, the track underwent major modifications, slowing down some of the more excessively dangerous sections. In 2006, the circuit and its adjoining facilities were the subject of a redevelopment project by the renowned German architect Hermann Tilke, a specialist in motor racing circuit construction.

    Imola Circuit 2022

    Fans will be able to access the grandstands for free on Thursday, 27 and Friday, 28 October; Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 by buying a ticket.

    Full rate prices: Saturday 10 euros, Sunday 18 euros, two days 25 euros; free up to 12 years of age

    Buy the ticket
    The event programme can be accessed using this link
    Discover the programme
    The LMH’s first public appearance will be on the afternoon of Sunday, 30 October, when the prototype will enter the pit lane at Imola.
    The races will be broadcast on live.ferrari.com and on the official Ferrari Youtube channel. In Italy, all races will be broadcast live on the Sky platform.
    Go to the page
    The Finali Mondiali will return to the Santerno track after the last edition held in 1999, known at the time as ‘Tutte le Ferrari in Pista’. A landmark return to the venue bearing the name of the founder of the Maranello marque, which nevertheless continued to host numerous rounds of the Ferrari Challenge Europe, F1 Clienti and XX Programme events.
    In 1970 it was decided to name the circuit after Dino Ferrari, in memory of Enzo Ferrari’s late son. When Enzo Ferrari passed away in 1988, as a tangible display of the affection and gratitude felt by Imola for the engineer, the circuit was renamed and has been known as the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari ever since.
    The turns of the Imola track hold a rich, often dramatic history, making the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari unique in the world: Piratella, Tosa, Acque Minerali, Gresini, Rivazza and the Tamburello and Villeneuve curves.
    • AWS
    Regional Partners