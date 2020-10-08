Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Corse Clienti - Official Drivers Challenge EU
    1standings

    John Wartique

    • BEL
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2019
    debut year
    3
    seasons
    career
    9.64
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    212.00
    points overall
    22
    race contested
    • 66 in 2020 Trofeo Pirelli Europe
      best season for points won
    • 12th September 2021, Spa-Francorchamps Race-2
      last race
    • 4° in 2020, Trofeo Pirelli Europe
      best season
    • 4° in Le Mans Race-1 2019
      first top 10

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli
      challenge Europe
    • Francorchamps Motors Luxembourg - D2P
      team
    • 26
      race number
    • 3
      position
    • 108.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    12 times out of 22
    54.55%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 22
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    21 times out of 22
    95.45%
    retirements
    1 times out of 22
    4.55%

    personal performance

    Wins
    2 times out of 22
    9.09%
    pole positions
    1 times out of 22
    4.55%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 22
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    9.09%
    2
    22.73%
    3
    22.73%
    4
    31.82%
    5
    0%
    6
    9.09%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    2
    5
    5
    7
    0
    2
    0
    0
    0
    0
