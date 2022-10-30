Driver comments from the Ferrari Finali Mondiali podium

Even at the most important event of the year, there was no lack of thrills and overtaking on the day that decreed the world titles in the four classes involving the top drivers from the various Challenge series.
John Wartique, runner-up in Trofeo Pirelli: “It was a more than satisfying weekend. It's just a shame about the first qualifying session, which didn't go well, and unfortunately on this circuit it is essential to start as far ahead as possible. As for this morning's Ferrari Finali Mondiali, I kept a good pace and I’m happy. Drawing an overall balance of the season I would say that it didn't go badly: obviously I was aiming to win the championship, but Doriane Pin was really good and fast from start to finish. Congratulations to her and I wish her all the best for the future.”
Doriane Pin, third in Trofeo Pirelli: “The goal of the season was to win the championship so to have achieved this result is a great feat, a really big thrill. And I am happy to be able to share this joy with my team as we have worked hard all season to get here. As for today’s race, well, a podium at the Ferrari Finali Mondiali is special, unfortunately the pace I maintained this morning was not enough to win, but I am very happy.”
Nigel Schoonderwoerd, runner-up in Trofeo Pirelli Am: “To have made it onto the podium today is extraordinary, a unique thrill. But I have to say that I enjoyed the whole weekend. It was an intense weekend, five really tough but exciting days. I had a bit of a hard time getting used to the circuit; in Race 1 and Race 2 I had a good chance of reaching the podium but I didn't manage it. I did it today, at the Ferrari Finali Mondiali, taking second place, and it is an extraordinary feeling, I am very happy.”
Christian Brunsborg, third in Trofeo Pirelli Am: “I am happy, there is no doubt about it, even if this was not the step of the podium I would have liked to be on: I did not have a great race, in my opinion. I'm a bit sorry to have ended the season this way, but it’s all part of the game anyway.”
Axel Sartingen, runner-up of Coppa Shell: “I am very happy and satisfied to be here among the world champions and it is a great feeling for all the drivers. Today my race pace was very good but Franz Engstler was sensational, I hope next year to be neither second nor third. Franz is a very good driver and he was very good at the start. In general, all the races throughout the whole season have been very fair and, in fact, nobody destroyed their cars. I am really very happy.”
Ernst Kirchmayr, third place in Coppa Shell: “To stand on the podium at the Ferrari Finali Mondiali is a fantastic feeling, also as now my collection is complete: once I won, another time I finished second and now third; in short, I have experienced every step of the podium! To have collected all these results is a great satisfaction for me; it is extraordinary.”
Peter Christensen, runner-up in Coppa Shell Am: “It was fantastic. So many cars on the track, so many drivers, really wonderful. To take part in an event like this was a privilege and an honour for me. Obviously I was aiming for first place, but Joakim Olander is a really good driver, he managed the race perfectly and I couldn’t catch him. It was a great race.”
Alexander Nussbaumer, third in Coppa Shell Am: “It was a really brilliant and lively race. We were all very fast, everyone in their own category keeping a very high pace. I didn’t back down, I joined the battle, and I have to say that I didn’t make any mistakes, so I'm very satisfied with the way I got this third place.”