The 499P and 296 GT3 take the applause

Ferrari Show. At the end of the Finali Mondiali, the fans at Imola were able to enjoy the Ferrari Show, highlighted by the latest two models from the Maranello lineage: the 499P, destined to race in the FIA WEC from 2023, making its first public appearance with Alessandro Pier Guidi at the wheel, and the 296 GT3 driven by Alessio Rovera, making its dynamic debut on the track named after Enzo and Dino Ferrari. Accompanying them on track were Formula 1 F60 and SF71-H single-seaters driven by Giancarlo Fisichella, Andrea Bertolini, Davide Rigon and Olivier Beretta, as well as some protagonists from the 30-year history of the Ferrari Challenge: 348 Challenge, F355 Challenge, 360 Challenge, F430 Challenge, 458 Challenge Evo and 488 Challenge Evo. Other Ferrari 488 GTEs and GT3s also took part, two of them with special livery: one dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the series and the other commemorating the feat of over 500 competitive wins for the car throughout the world. Competizioni GT drivers Antonio Fuoco, James Calado, Miguel Molina, Daniel Serra and Nicklas Nielsen handled the cars on track. Completing the line-up were other cars that have competed in the single-marque series that was first organised in 1993, and the models from the XX Programme.

With Goffredo Mameli’s piano rendition of the Italian national anthem, the show ended with a fly-past from two Eurofighters from Aeronautica Militare di Grosseto’s 4th Stormo air force squadron that flew over the circuit, celebrating their connection with the company from Modena. Indeed, both the fighters and the Maranello cars adorn the Prancing Horse symbol, which Enzo Ferrari used for the first time on the Scuderia cars 90 years ago at the Spa 24 Hours. The historic symbol featured on flying ace Francesco Baracca’s SPAD S.XIII biplane, which the aviator’s mother later gave to Ferrari himself as a lucky charm. In fact, it was a model of the SPAD S.XIII that got the afternoon’s parade underway.

Prize-giving. Saturday hosted the gala evening in a resplendent setting, enhanced by a display of the principal cars that have helped make Ferrari history. The event featured the world premiere of the 499P, accompanied by the 24 Hours of Le Mans Centenary Trophy, unveiled at the last edition of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, which will be awarded to the winning manufacturer of the forthcoming edition of the world’s most renowned endurance race. A trophy of particular historical value, which will be conferred next June when one of the rounds of the Ferrari Challenge Europe and North America is held during the weekend of the world’s longest-running endurance race.

The 499P was unveiled in the presence of John Elkann, Ferrari Executive Chairman, Piero Ferrari, Vice Chairman, Benedetto Vigna, Chief Executive Officer, Enrico Galliera, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer and Antonello Coletta, Head of Ferrari Attività Sportive GT.

Also garlanded during the evening were the winners of the Europe, North America and UK series of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli, as well as the announcement of the venue for the next Ferrari Finali Mondiali 2023, to be held from 24-30 October at Mugello.