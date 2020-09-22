Auto
Ferrari
488
Challenge
The most powerful turbo engine and aerodynamics ever seen
1
Engine
The
most
powerful
Ferrari
engine
ever
The 3.9 litre V8 engine is the first turbo engine in the history of the Ferrari one-make series. 670 hp drives the most powerful car ever seen in the Ferrari Challenge.
2
Dynamics
New
software
improves
dynamics
The SSC (Slide Slip Control) system makes its debut on a Challenge car.
3
aerodynamics
efficiency
and
style
The teamwork between engineers and the Ferrari Style Centre has made it possible to increase aerodynamic efficiency without compromising on Ferrari style.
4
TECH SPECS
V8
ENGINE
670
CV
MAXIMUM POWER
760
NM
MAXIMUM TORQUE
3902
cc
TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
Dimension
LENGTH
4587 mm
HEIGHT
1203 mm
WIDTH
1945 mm
REAR TRACK
1653 mm
FRONT TRACK
1739 mm
DRY WEIGHT
1340 kg
FUEL TANK CAPACITY
126 l
Engine
TYPE
V8 - 90° - TURBO
BORE STROKE
86,5 mm X 83 mm
COMPRESSION RATIO
9.4:1
MAXIMUM POWER
670 CV @ 8000 giri/min
MAXIMUM TORQUE
760 NM @ 3000 GIRI/MIN
Tyres
FRONT
275/675 19"X9,5"
REAR
315/705 19"X12"
Brakes
FRONT
398 mm X 38 mm
REAR
380 mm X 34 mm
5
Media Gallery
