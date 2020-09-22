Logo

    The most powerful turbo engine and aerodynamics ever seen

    The 3.9 litre V8 engine is the first turbo engine in the history of the Ferrari one-make series. 670 hp drives the most powerful car ever seen in the Ferrari Challenge.
    The SSC (Slide Slip Control) system makes its debut on a Challenge car.
    The teamwork between engineers and the Ferrari Style Centre has made it possible to increase aerodynamic efficiency without compromising on Ferrari style.
    • V8
      ENGINE
    • 670 CV
      MAXIMUM POWER
    • 760 NM
      MAXIMUM TORQUE
    • 3902 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    Dimension
    • LENGTH4587 mm
    • HEIGHT1203 mm
    • WIDTH1945 mm
    • REAR TRACK1653 mm
    • FRONT TRACK1739 mm
    • DRY WEIGHT1340 kg
    • FUEL TANK CAPACITY126 l
    Engine
    • TYPEV8 - 90° - TURBO
    • BORE STROKE86,5 mm X 83 mm
    • COMPRESSION RATIO9.4:1
    • MAXIMUM POWER670 CV @ 8000 giri/min
    • MAXIMUM TORQUE760 NM @ 3000 GIRI/MIN
    Tyres
    • FRONT275/675 19"X9,5"
    • REAR315/705 19"X12"
    Brakes
    • FRONT398 mm X 38 mm
    • REAR380 mm X 34 mm
      • AWS
      • Engine
      • Dynamics
      • aerodynamics
      • TECH SPECS
      • Media Gallery