Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo

19 - 24 April 2023

COTA

Ferrari Racing Days
    POSDriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    MANNY FRANCO
    Ferrari Lake Forest
    P
    2
    MATT KURZEJEWSKI
    Ferrari Beverly Hills
    P
    3
    JASON MCCARTHY
    Wide World Ferrari
    P
    4
    ROBERTO PERRINA
    Ferrari of Seattle
    P
    5
    JEREMY CLARKE
    Ferrari Beverly Hills
    P
    6
    JOE RUBBO
    Ferrari of Long Island
    P
    7
    MICHAEL PETRAMALO
    Ferrari of Seattle
    P
    8
    DYLAN MEDLER
    The Collection
    P
    9
    CUSTODIO TOLEDO
    The Collection
    P
    10
    JUSTIN ROTHBERG
    Ferrari of Palm Beach
    P-AM
    11
    MARC MUZZO
    Ferrari of Ontario
    P-AM
    12
    BRIAN KAMINSKEY
    Ferrari of Long Island
    P-AM
    13
    BRIAN COOK
    Ferrari of Seattle
    P-AM
    14
    TONY DAVIS
    Continental AutoSports
    P-AM
    15
    MARTIN BURROWES
    Ferrari Quebec
    P
    16
    BRANDON KRUSE
    Ferrari of Central Florida
    P
    17
    MICHAEL PORTER
    Ferrari of Seattle
    P-AM
    18
    BRAD FAUVRE
    Ferrari of San Francisco
    P-AM
    19
    JAY LOGAN
    Boardwalk Ferrari
    P-AM
    20
    LAWRENCE NGUYEN
    Ferrari of Seattle
    P-AM
    21
    MICHAEL MATHES
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey
    P-AM
    22
    CHUCK WHITTALL
    Ferrari of Central Florida
    P-AM
    23
    NATHAN SCHWEIGART
    Ferrari of San Diego
    P-AM
    24
    ALFRED CAIOLA
    Ferrari of Long Island
    P-AM
    25
    DAVE MUSIAL JR.
    Ferrari Lake Forest
    P
    26
    CARLOS DE QUESADA
    Ferrari Quebec
    P
    27
    MCKADE WANG
    Ferrari of Vancouver
    P-AM
    POSDriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    GREY FAUVRE
    Ferrari of San Francisco
    S
    2
    DAVID VORONIN
    Foreign Cars Italia
    S
    3
    SUREEL CHOKSI
    Ferrari of Denver
    S
    4
    CAMERON ROOT
    Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo
    S
    5
    ERIC MARSTON
    Ferrari Beverly Hills
    S
    6
    YAHN BERNIER
    Ferrari of Seattle
    S
    7
    REY ACOSTA
    The Collection
    S
    8
    MATT DALTON
    Ferrari of Long Island
    S
    9
    JOHN VISKUP
    Boardwalk Ferrari
    S
    10
    BRUCE CLEVELAND
    Ferrari Silicon Valley
    S
    11
    DAN CORNISH
    Ferrari of Austin
    S-AM
    12
    LISA CLARK
    Ferrari Beverly Hills
    S-AM
    13
    FRANK SZCZESNIAK
    Ferrari of Austin
    S
    14
    MICHAEL LOULI
    Ferrari of Ontario
    S
    15
    THOR HAUGEN
    Ferrari Westlake
    S
    16
    ROGER MONTEFORTE
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey
    S
    17
    LANCE CAWLEY
    Ferrari of Atlanta
    S
    18
    ROBERT MCWILLIAMS
    Ferrari of Washington
    S
    19
    PAUL LIN
    Ferrari of Newport Beach
    S
    20
    DARREN BERNSTEIN
    Ferrari of Washington
    S-AM
    21
    DANA GOODWIN
    Ferrari of Newport Beach
    S-AM
    22
    JEFFREY NUNBERG
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey
    S-AM
    23
    ANTHONY DECARLO
    Wide World Ferrari
    S-AM
    24
    LUIS PERUSQUIA
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey
    S-AM
    25
    NEIL LANGBERG
    Ferrari South Bay
    S-AM
    26
    DAVID WILLIAMS
    Ferrari of Central Florida
    S-AM
    27
    STEVE CHECK
    Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
    S
    POSDriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    MARC MUZZO
    Ferrari of Ontario
    P-AM
    2
    MATT KURZEJEWSKI
    Ferrari Beverly Hills
    P
    3
    DYLAN MEDLER
    The Collection
    P
    4
    ROBERTO PERRINA
    Ferrari of Seattle
    P
    5
    CUSTODIO TOLEDO
    The Collection
    P
    6
    JEREMY CLARKE
    Ferrari Beverly Hills
    P
    7
    MANNY FRANCO
    Ferrari Lake Forest
    P
    8
    BRAD FAUVRE
    Ferrari of San Francisco
    P-AM
    9
    MARTIN BURROWES
    Ferrari Quebec
    P
    10
    BRIAN COOK
    Ferrari of Seattle
    P-AM
    11
    JUSTIN ROTHBERG
    Ferrari of Palm Beach
    P-AM
    12
    TONY DAVIS
    Continental AutoSports
    P-AM
    13
    JASON MCCARTHY
    Wide World Ferrar
    P
    14
    ALFRED CAIOLA
    Ferrari of Long Island
    P-AM
    15
    MICHAEL MATHES
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey
    P-AM
    16
    NATHAN SCHWEIGART
    Ferrari of San Diego
    P-AM
    17
    CHUCK WHITTALL
    Ferrari of Central Florida
    P-AM
    18
    LAWRENCE NGUYEN
    Ferrari of Seattle
    P-AM
    19
    BRANDON KRUSE
    Ferrari of Central Florida
    P
    20
    MCKADE WANG
    Ferrari of Vancouver
    P-AM
    21
    JAY LOGAN
    Boardwalk Ferrari
    P-AM
    22
    CARLOS DE QUESADA
    Ferrari Quebec
    P
    23
    DAVE MUSIAL JR.
    Ferrari Lake Forest
    P
    24
    BRIAN KAMINSKEY
    Ferrari of Long Island
    P-AM
    25
    MICHAEL PORTER
    Ferrari of Seattle
    P-AM
    POSDriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    GREY FAUVRE
    Ferrari of San Francisco
    S
    2
    CAMERON ROOT
    Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo
    S
    3
    JOHN VISKUP
    Boardwalk Ferrari
    S
    4
    REY ACOSTA
    The Collection
    S
    5
    DAVID VORONIN
    Foreign Cars Italia
    S
    6
    LANCE CAWLEY
    Ferrari of Atlanta
    S
    7
    BRUCE CLEVELAND
    Ferrari Silicon Valley
    S
    8
    MATT DALTON
    Ferrari of Long Island
    S
    9
    YAHN BERNIER
    Ferrari of Seattle
    S
    10
    FRANK SZCZESNIAK
    Ferrari of Austin
    S
    11
    MICHAEL LOULI
    Ferrari of Ontario
    S
    12
    ROBERT MCWILLIAMS
    Ferrari of Washington
    S
    13
    ERIC MARSTON
    Ferrari Beverly Hills
    S
    14
    DAN CORNISH
    Ferrari of Austin
    S-AM
    15
    JEFFREY NUNBERG
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey
    S-AM
    16
    DARREN BERNSTEIN
    Ferrari of Washington
    S-AM
    17
    THOR HAUGEN
    Ferrari Westlake
    S
    18
    ROGER MONTEFORTE
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey
    S
    19
    LUIS PERUSQUIA
    Ferrari of Central New Jersey
    S-AM
    20
    ANTHONY DECARLO
    Wide World Ferrari
    S-AM
    21
    STEVE CHECK
    Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
    S
    22
    PAUL LIN
    Ferrari of Newport Beach
    S
    23
    DAVID WILLIAMS
    Ferrari of Central Florida
    S-AM
    24
    SUREEL CHOKSI
    Ferrari of Denver
    S
    25
    NEIL LANGBERG
    Ferrari South Bay
    S-AM
    26
    DANA GOODWIN
    Ferrari of Newport Beach
    S-AM
    27
    LISA CLARK
    Ferrari Beverly Hills
    S-AM
    Sectors
    Turns
    • LocationAustinUnited States
    • Circuit Length5.513 km