7-10 June 2023

LE MANS

Ferrari Challenge Europe
    POSDriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    THOMAS NEUBAUER
    Charles Pozzi GT Racing
    P
    2
    BENCE VALINT
    Rossocorsa - Ferrari Budapest
    P
    3
    ELISEO DONNO
    Radicci Automobili
    P
    4
    MATHEW KURZEJEWSKI
    Ferrari Beverly Hills
    P-AM
    5
    THOMAS FLEMING
    HR Owen - FF Corse
    P
    6
    SZYMON LADNIAK
    Gohm - Scuderia GT
    P
    7
    DAVID GOSTNER
    CDP - MP Racing
    P-AM
    8
    NOBUHIRO IMADA
    Rosso Scuderia
    P-AM
    9
    FAISAL AL-FAISAL
    HR Owen
    P-AM
    10
    YUDAI UCHIDA
    Rosso Scuderia
    P-AM
    11
    HAN SIKKENS
    HR Owen
    P-AM
    12
    LUCKY KHERA
    Graypaul Birmingham
    P-AM
    13
    MAX MUGELLI
    CDP - Eureka Competition
    P
    14
    ANDREW MORROW
    Charles Hurst
    P-AM
    15
    NICOLÒ ROSI
    Kessel Racing
    P-AM
    16
    JAMES OWEN
    Meridien Modena - FF Corse
    P-AM
    17
    HANNO LASKOWSKI
    Emil Frey Sportivo
    P-AM
    18
    ANDREAS BOGH-SORENSEN
    Formula Racing
    P-AM
    19
    TONY DAVIS
    Continental Autosports
    P-AM
    20
    DANILO DEL FAVERO
    Penske Sportwagen Hamburg
    P-AM
    21
    KIM ERIKSEN
    Formula Racing
    P-AM
    22
    MANUELA GOSTNER
    CDP - MP Racing
    S
    23
    AXEL SARTINGEN
    Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
    S
    24
    CHRISTIAN HERDT-WIPPER
    Emil Frey Sportivo
    S
    25
    PETER CHRISTENSEN
    Formula Racing
    S
    26
    CORINNA GOSTNER
    CDP - MP Racing
    S
    27
    FONS SCHELTEMA
    Kessel Racing
    S
    28
    MOHAMED HAMDY
    Ezz Elarab Automotive Company
    P-AM
    29
    MARTINUS RICHTER
    MERTEL Motorsport
    S-AM
    30
    OTTO BLANK
    Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
    P-AM
    31
    HENRIK KAMSTRUP
    Formula Racing
    S-AM
    32
    ALEXANDER NUSSBAUMER
    Gohm - Scuderia GT
    S
    33
    PAUL HOGARTH
    Stratstone Manchester
    S-AM
    34
    REY ACOSTA
    The Collecton
    S
    35
    STEFANO MARAZZI
    Rossocorsa
    S-AM
    36
    ERIC MARSTON
    Ferrari Beverly Hills
    S
    37
    ERIC CHEUNG
    Formula Racing
    S
    38
    KIRK BAERWALDT
    Kessel Racing
    S-AM
    39
    CHRISTIAN KINCH
    Gohm - Herter Racing
    S
    40
    PAOLO SCUDIERI
    Sa.Mo.Car
    S-AM
    41
    THOMAS GOSTNER
    CDP - MP Racing
    S
    42
    YAHN BERNIER
    Ferrari of Seattle
    S
    43
    INGVAR MATTSSON
    Scuderia Autoropa
    S
    44
    JOAKIM OLANDER
    Scuderia Autoropa
    S
    45
    BRAD FAUVRE
    Ferrari of San Francisco
    S
    46
    JOSEF SCHUMACHER
    Eberlein Automobile
    S-AM
    47
    STUART MARSTON
    Maranello Sales
    S-AM
    48
    NICK HALLE
    Riller & Schnauck
    P-AM
    49
    LANCE CAWLEY
    Ferrari of Atlanta
    S-AM
    50
    MUTLU TASEV
    Emil Frey Sportivo
    S-AM
    51
    DAN CORNISH
    Ferrari of Austin
    S-AM
    52
    TOMMY LINDROTH
    Baron Motorsport
    S-AM
    53
    LISA CLARK
    Ferrari Beverly Hills
    S-AM
    54
    JONATHAN SATCHELL
    HR Owen
    S-AM
    55
    BRUCE CLEVELAND
    Ferrari of Silicon Valley
    S-AM
    56
    MOTOHIKO ISOZAKI
    Cornes Motors Shiba
    S-AM
    57
    JASON MCCARTHY
    Wide World Ferrari
    P-AM
    58
    ROY CARROLL
    Foreign Cars Italia
    S
    59
    PINO FRASCARO
    Kessel Racing
    S-AM
    60
    PAUL SIMMERSON
    Graypaul Birmingham
    S-AM
    61
    AMIN AREFPOUR
    Riller & Schnauck
    P-AM
    62
    JULIAN DYE
    Maranello Sales
    S-AM
    63
    LUIS PERUSQUIA
    Rossocorsa
    S-AM
    64
    FRANZ ENGSTLER
    Charles Pozzi GT Racing
    P-AM
    The alluring charm of Le Mans

    The 13,626-metre Circuit de la Sarthe, near the French city of Le Mans, is one of the longest tracks in the world. It is also home to one of the world’s most renowned and captivating races: the 24 Hours.

    Challenge Europe - Le Mans 2023, Circuit Focus

    The circuit’s main feature is its use of stretches of public county roads which remain closed to traffic during competitions. These are used in conjunction with other permanent sections of track.

    The original Le Mans track harks back to 1923, when local roads around the French town were put into use for the 24 Hours, nowadays, the marquee event in endurance car racing.

    Over the years, the Circuit de la Sarthe has undergone numerous changes before settling for its current 13.5-kilometre length. It is characterised by its infamous long straight known as the Ligne Droite des Hunaudieres. This, like the race’s other straights, is notorious for the mechanical fatigue that cars are subjected to: with lengthy stretches of full-throttle acceleration, endless gear changes and abrupt braking. Particularly of note is the decisive final section of the Hunaudieres straight, taken virtually flat-out. It is no coincidence that disc brakes made their first appearance here at the Le Mans circuit. Furthermore, it was on this very track, where the first testing was carried out into the cut-off system, which stops fuel-flow into the engine during braking, thus reducing consumption. Fuel management has always been a decisive strategical factor for anyone aiming to win an endurance race.

    In 1990, in order to reduce speeds, two chicanes were introduced on the Hunaudieres straight, the first named Forza Motorsport, the second Michelin. 

    Ferrari Challenge Europe, Le Mans 2023 - Circuit Focus 2
    Turns
    • LocationLe MansFrance
    • Turns21
    • Circuit Length13.626 Km