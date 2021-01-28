Logo

    Ingvar Mattsson, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - SWE
    Ingvar Mattsson

    • SWE
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2016
    debut year
    5
    seasons
    career
    6.89
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    310.00
    points overall
    45
    race contested
    • 171 in 2018 Coppa Shell Am Europe
      best season for points won
    • 29th August 2021, Nürburgring Race-2
      last race
    • 2° in 2018, Coppa Shell AM Europe
      best season
    • 10° in Jerez Race-2 2016
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell AM
      challenge Europe
    • Scuderia Autoropa
      team
    • 199
      race number
    • 6
      position
    • 52.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    16 times out of 45
    35.56%
    finishes greater than 10
    12 times out of 45
    26.67%
    finishes less than 10
    29 times out of 45
    64.44%
    retirements
    5 times out of 45
    11.11%

    personal performance

    Wins
    7 times out of 45
    15.56%
    pole positions
    7 times out of 45
    15.56%
    fastest laps
    8 times out of 45
    17.78%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    15.56%
    2
    11.11%
    3
    8.89%
    4
    11.11%
    5
    4.44%
    6
    2.22%
    7
    2.22%
    8
    2.22%
    9
    2.22%
    10
    4.44%
    position
    7
    5
    4
    5
    2
    1
    1
    1
    1
    2
