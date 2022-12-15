26 AprFerrari Challenge North America, COTA 2023
|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Ferrari Lake Forest
P
2
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
3
Wide World Ferrari
P
4
Ferrari of Seattle
P
5
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
6
Ferrari of Long Island
P
7
Ferrari of Seattle
P
8
The Collection
P
9
The Collection
P
10
Ferrari of Palm Beach
P-AM
11
Ferrari of Ontario
P-AM
12
Ferrari of Long Island
P-AM
13
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
14
Continental AutoSports
P-AM
15
Ferrari Quebec
P
16
Ferrari of Central Florida
P
17
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
18
Ferrari of San Francisco
P-AM
19
Boardwalk Ferrari
P-AM
20
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
21
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
P-AM
22
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM
23
Ferrari of San Diego
P-AM
24
Ferrari of Long Island
P-AM
25
Ferrari Lake Forest
P
26
Ferrari Quebec
P
27
Ferrari of Vancouver
P-AM
|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Ferrari of San Francisco
S
2
Foreign Cars Italia
S
3
Ferrari of Denver
S
4
Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo
S
5
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S
6
Ferrari of Seattle
S
7
The Collection
S
8
Ferrari of Long Island
S
9
Boardwalk Ferrari
S
10
Ferrari Silicon Valley
S
11
Ferrari of Austin
S-AM
12
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S-AM
13
Ferrari of Austin
S
14
Ferrari of Ontario
S
15
Ferrari Westlake
S
16
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S
17
Ferrari of Atlanta
S
18
Ferrari of Washington
S
19
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S
20
Ferrari of Washington
S-AM
21
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM
22
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
23
Wide World Ferrari
S-AM
24
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
25
Ferrari South Bay
S-AM
26
Ferrari of Central Florida
S-AM
27
Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
S
|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Ferrari of Ontario
P-AM
2
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
3
The Collection
P
4
Ferrari of Seattle
P
5
The Collection
P
6
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
7
Ferrari Lake Forest
P
8
Ferrari of San Francisco
P-AM
9
Ferrari Quebec
P
10
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
11
Ferrari of Palm Beach
P-AM
12
Continental AutoSports
P-AM
13
Wide World Ferrar
P
14
Ferrari of Long Island
P-AM
15
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
P-AM
16
Ferrari of San Diego
P-AM
17
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM
18
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
19
Ferrari of Central Florida
P
20
Ferrari of Vancouver
P-AM
21
Boardwalk Ferrari
P-AM
22
Ferrari Quebec
P
23
Ferrari Lake Forest
P
24
Ferrari of Long Island
P-AM
25
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Ferrari of San Francisco
S
2
Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo
S
3
Boardwalk Ferrari
S
4
The Collection
S
5
Foreign Cars Italia
S
6
Ferrari of Atlanta
S
7
Ferrari Silicon Valley
S
8
Ferrari of Long Island
S
9
Ferrari of Seattle
S
10
Ferrari of Austin
S
11
Ferrari of Ontario
S
12
Ferrari of Washington
S
13
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S
14
Ferrari of Austin
S-AM
15
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
16
Ferrari of Washington
S-AM
17
Ferrari Westlake
S
18
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S
19
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
20
Wide World Ferrari
S-AM
21
Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
S
22
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S
23
Ferrari of Central Florida
S-AM
24
Ferrari of Denver
S
25
Ferrari South Bay
S-AM
26
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM
27
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S-AM