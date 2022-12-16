02 JulFerrari Challenge Japan
|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Rosso Scuderia
P
2
Cornes Osaka
P-AM
3
Blackbird Concessionaires
P-AM
4
ですけ
Cornes Shiba
P-AM
5
Cornes Osaka
P-AM
6
Blackbird Concessionaires
S
7
Cornes Osaka
P-AM
8
Cornes Shiba
P-AM
9
Nicole Competizione
S
10
M-Auto Italia
S
11
Cornes Shiba
S
12
Nicole Competizione
S
13
Rosso Scuderia
S
14
Auto Cavallino
S-AM
15
SHINYA NAKAJIMA
MID Sapporo
S-AM
16
Nicole Competizione
S
17
Cornes Osaka
S-AM
18
KATSUNORI NANBA
Auto Cavallino
S-AM
19
Cornes Shiba
S-AM
20
YOSHIFUMI KOMATSU
Nicole Competizione
S-AM
21
MASAFUMI HIWATASHI
European Version
S-AM
22
SATORU KAKO
M-Auto Italia
S-AM
23
HIRONORI NOZAKI
Gran Testa Nagano
S-AM
|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Rosso Scuderia
P
2
Blackbird Concessionaires
P-AM
3
Cornes Osaka
P-AM
4
Cornes Osaka
P-AM
5
Cornes Osaka
P-AM
6
Auto Cavallino
S-AM
7
Cornes Nagoya
P-AM
8
Blackboard Concessionnaires
S
9
M-Auto Italia
S
10
Nicole Competizione
S
11
Nicole Competizione
S
12
Cornes Osaka
S-AM
13
SHINYA NAKAJIMA
MID Sapporo
S-AM
14
MASAFUMI HIWATASHI
European Version
S-AM
15
Cornes Osaka
P-AM
16
YOSHIFUMI KOMATSU
Nicole Competizione
S-AM
17
KATSUNORI NAMBA
Auto Cavallino
S-AM
18
Cornes Shiba
S-AM
19
Cornes Shiba
S
20
HIRONORI NOZAKI
Gran Testa Nagano
S-AM
21
Cornes Shiba
P-AM
22
SATORU KAKO
M-Auto Italia
S-AM
23
KENICHI FUKUDA
Cornes Osaka
S-AM
The architect Hermann Tilke redesigned the track in 2003, increasing its overall length to 4,563 metres from the 4,359 metres of the version that hosted FIA World Sportscar Championship races from 1982 to 1988. Fuji includes one of the longest straights in the world, at over 1.5 km. Despite this feature, the track is marked by a sequence of fast turns alternating with slower but highly technical ones. The 300 R is among the most important and should be tackled at high speed. The circuit, in the province of Shizuoka, boasts a unique setting, with Mount Fuji - one of Japan’s sacred peaks - providing the background to many sections of the track.