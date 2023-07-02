Uchida and Choi Secure Back-to-Back Victories at Fuji

After the morning excitement of Race 1, the second round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Japan at Fuji Speedway was held in optimal weather conditions, with clear skies and dry track. In the Trofeo Pirelli class, Yudai Uchida drove aggressively from the start and led the race to victory by more than 25 seconds over the pursuers.
Trofeo Pirelli Am. Eric Lo completed a perfect weekend by signing his second consecutive success in a race that saw him secure victory only on the last lap.
Coppa Shell. Michael Choi managed to overtake Ryuichi Kunihiro in the closing stages of the race staged on the historic Japanese track, taking the first step on the podium. Finally, Masato Yoneoka acquired his fifth consecutive Shell am win, leaving all the other contenders far behind.