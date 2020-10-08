Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Kazuyuki Yamaguchi, driver in Ferrari Challenge APAC - Japan.
    Kazuyuki Yamaguchi

    • JPN
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2018
    debut year
    3
    seasons
    career
    12.15
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    316.00
    points overall
    26
    race contested
    • 190 in 2019 Coppa Shell APAC
      best season for points won
    • 7th March 2020, Bahrain International Circuit Race-2
      last race
    • 1° in 2020, Coppa Shell APAC
      best season
    • 5° in Fuji Race-1 2018
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    13 times out of 26
    50%
    finishes greater than 10
    2 times out of 26
    7.69%
    finishes less than 10
    24 times out of 26
    92.31%
    retirements
    0 times out of 26
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    7 times out of 26
    26.92%
    pole positions
    3 times out of 26
    11.54%
    fastest laps
    4 times out of 26
    15.38%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    26.92%
    2
    11.54%
    3
    11.54%
    4
    23.08%
    5
    7.69%
    6
    3.85%
    7
    0%
    8
    3.85%
    9
    0%
    10
    3.85%
    position
    7
    3
    3
    6
    2
    1
    0
    1
    0
    1
