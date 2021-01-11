Logo

    12 - 13 June 2021

    DONINGTON

    Ferrari Challenge UK
      Turns
      • LocationCastle DoningtonUK
      • Race Distance4020 m
      • Race Time30 minutes

      ENTRY LIST

      TROFEO PIRELLI

      NO.DriverTeamCat./Series
      3
      ELLIOTT PICKERING
      Stratstone Manchester
      P
      6
      PAUL HOGARTH
      Stratstone Manchester
      P
      10
      HENRY SIMMONS
      Maranello Sales
      P
      16
      HAN SIKKENS
      H. R. Owen London
      P
      23
      FAISAL AL-FAISAL
      H. R. Owen London
      P
      24
      LUCKY KHERA
      Graypaul Birmingham
      P
      29
      JAMES SWIFT
      Dick Lovett Swindon
      P
      33
      ANDIE STOKOE
      Dick Lovett Swindon
      P
      61
      JOHN DHILLON
      Graypaul Notthingham
      P

      COPPA SHELL

      NO.DriverTeamCat./Series
      1
      JONATHAN SATCHELL
      H. R. Owen London
      S
      2
      MATTHEW THOMPSON
      Graypaul Edinburgh
      S
      3
      GRAHAM DE ZIILLE
      Meridien Modena
      S
      4
      PAUL ROGERS
      JCT600 Brooklands
      S
      5
      PAUL SIMMERSON
      Graypaul Birmingham
      S

      Results

      Race 1

      POS.DriverTeamCat./Series
      1
      LUCKY KHERA
      Graypaul Birmingham
      P
      2
      JAMES SWIFT
      Dick Lovett Swindon
      P
      3
      HAN SIKKENS
      H.R. Owen London
      P
      4
      JOHN DHILLON
      Graypaul Nottingham
      P
      5
      GRAHAM DE ZILLE
      Meridien Modena
      S
      6
      ANDIE STOKOE
      Dick Lovett Swindon
      P
      7
      PAUL HOGARTH
      Stratstone Manchester
      P
      8
      HENRY SIMMONS
      Maranello Sales
      P
      9
      PAUL SIMMERSON
      Graypaul Birmingham
      S
      10
      PAUL ROGERS
      JCT600 Brooklands
      S
      11
      JONATHAN SATCHELL
      H. R. Owen London
      S
      12
      ELLIOTT PICKERING
      Stratstone Manchester
      P
      13
      MATTHEW THOMPSON
      Graypaul Edinburgh
      P

      Race 2

      POS.DriverTeamCat./Series
      1
      PAUL HOGARTH
      Stratstone Manchester
      P
      2
      GRAHAM DE ZILLE
      Meridien Modena
      S
      3
      LUCKY KHERA
      Graypaul Birmingham
      P
      4
      HAN SIKKENS
      H. R. Owen London
      P
      5
      ANDIE STOKOE
      Dick Lovett Swindon
      P
      6
      PAUL SIMMERSON
      Graypaul Birmingham
      S
      7
      JAMES SWIFT
      Dick Lovett Swindon
      P
      8
      PAUL ROGERS
      JCT600 Brooklands
      S
      9
      ELLIOTT PICKERING
      Stratstone Manchester
      P
      10
      JOHN DHILLON
      Graypaul Nottingham
      P
      11
      HENRY SIMMONS
      Maranello Sales
      P
      12
      MATTHEW THOMPSON
      Graypaul Edinburgh
      S

