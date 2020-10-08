Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Corse Clienti - Official Drivers Challenge UK
    1standings

    Paul Simmerson

    • GBR
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2019
    debut year
    3
    seasons
    career
    8.52
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    213.00
    points overall
    25
    race contested
    • 80 in 2020 Coppa Shell UK
      best season for points won
    • 2nd October 2021, Oulton Park Race-2
      last race
    • 3° in 2020, Coppa Shell UK
      best season
    • 8° in Brands Hatch Race-1 2019
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell
      challenge UK
    • Graypaul Birmingham
      team
    • 77
      race number
    • 2
      position
    • 102.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    11 times out of 25
    44%
    finishes greater than 10
    1 times out of 25
    4%
    finishes less than 10
    24 times out of 25
    96%
    retirements
    1 times out of 25
    4%

    personal performance

    Wins
    1 times out of 25
    4%
    pole positions
    1 times out of 25
    4%
    fastest laps
    1 times out of 25
    4%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    4%
    2
    16%
    3
    24%
    4
    28%
    5
    4%
    6
    8%
    7
    4%
    8
    8%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    1
    4
    6
    7
    1
    2
    1
    2
    0
    0
