Ferrari Challenge Driver
Darren
HOWELL
1
standings
Darren
HOWELL
GBR
country
ferrari challenge
2024
debut year
1
seasons
career
14
average points
0
titles
numbers
14.00
points overall
1
race contested
20th April 2024, Brands Hatch Race-1
last race
2° in Brands Hatch Race-1 2024
first top 10
current
season
Coppa Shell
challenge UK
JCT600 Brooklands
team
5
race number
5
position
14.00
points
career
10
5
1
0%
2
100%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
100%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
100%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
100%
fastest laps
0%
2
car
Ferrari
488
Challenge
EVO
3
news
LATEST NEWS
6 days
Ferrari Challenge UK
Reports
from
the
Oulton
Park
paddock
11 May
Ferrari Challenge UK
Voices
from
the
podium
of
Race
2
at
Oulton
Park
11 May
Ferrari Challenge UK
Two
season
debutant
winners
in
tight
racing
action
at
Oulton
Park.
All
of
Ferrari’s
Corso
Pilota
courses
Have exclusive driving experiences and get behind the wheel of legendary models
standings
car
news