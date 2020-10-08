Logo

    John Dhillon

    • GBR
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2018
    debut year
    4
    seasons
    career
    4.45
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    169.00
    points overall
    38
    race contested
    • 54 in 2018 Trofeo Pirelli Am
      best season for points won
    • 12th September 2021, Spa-Francorchamps Race-2
      last race
    • 8° in 2018, Trofeo Pirelli AM
      best season
    • 8° in Mugello Race-1 2018
      first top 10

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli AM
      challenge Europe
    • Graypaul Birmingham
      team
    • 61
      race number
    • 20
      position
    • 1.00
      points
    • Trofeo Pirelli
      challenge UK
    • Graypaul Nottingham
      team
    • 61
      race number
    • 8
      position
    • 34.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    3 times out of 38
    7.89%
    finishes greater than 10
    2 times out of 38
    5.26%
    finishes less than 10
    27 times out of 38
    71.05%
    retirements
    7 times out of 38
    18.42%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 38
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 38
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 38
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    2.63%
    3
    5.26%
    4
    7.89%
    5
    18.42%
    6
    13.16%
    7
    10.53%
    8
    7.89%
    9
    2.63%
    10
    2.63%
    position
    0
    1
    2
    3
    7
    5
    4
    3
    1
    1
