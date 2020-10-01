Logo

    1standings

    Lucky Khera

    • GBR
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2020
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    12.05
    average points
    1
    titles won
    numbers
    265.00
    points overall
    22
    race contested
    • 137 in 2020 Trofeo Pirelli UK
      best season for points won
    • 2nd October 2021, Oulton Park Race-2
      last race
    • 1° in 2020, Trofeo Pirelli UK
      best season
    • 1° in Brands Hatch Race-1 2020
      first top 10

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli
      challenge UK
    • Graypaul Birmingham
      team
    • 24
      race number
    • 2
      position
    • 117.00
      points
    • Trofeo Pirelli AM
      challenge Europe
    • Graypaul Birmingham
      team
    • 24
      race number
    • 21
      position
    • 1.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    16 times out of 22
    72.73%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 22
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    21 times out of 22
    95.45%
    retirements
    2 times out of 22
    9.09%

    personal performance

    Wins
    10 times out of 22
    45.45%
    pole positions
    7 times out of 22
    31.82%
    fastest laps
    10 times out of 22
    45.45%

    career

    30
    20
    10
    1
    45.45%
    2
    27.27%
    3
    0%
    4
    4.55%
    5
    4.55%
    6
    4.55%
    7
    0%
    8
    4.55%
    9
    0%
    10
    4.55%
    position
    10
    6
    0
    1
    1
    1
    0
    1
    0
    1
