    James SWIFT

    • GBR
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2021
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    15.13
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    121.00
    points overall
    8
    race contested
    • 2nd October 2021, Oulton Park Race-2
      last race
    • 2° in Donington Park Race-1 2021
      first top 10

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli
      challenge UK
    • Dick Lovett Swindon
      team
    • 29
      race number
    • 1
      position
    • 121.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    7 times out of 8
    87.5%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 8
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    8 times out of 8
    100%
    retirements
    0 times out of 8
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    5 times out of 8
    62.5%
    pole positions
    7 times out of 8
    87.5%
    fastest laps
    5 times out of 8
    62.5%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    62.5%
    2
    25%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    12.5%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    5
    2
    0
    0
    1
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
