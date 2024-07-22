Ferrari logo
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Lee
Frost
1
standings
Lee
Frost
GBR
country
ferrari challenge
2024
debut year
0
seasons
career
9
average points
0
titles
numbers
9
points overall
1
race contested
21st July 2024, Donington Race-2
last race
4° in Donington Race-1 2024
first top 10
current
season
Trofeo Pirelli
challenge UK
Graypaul Birmingham
team
98
race number
488 Challenge Evo
Car
9
position
9
points
career
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
100%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
100%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
2
car
ferrari
488
challenge
evo
3
news
LATEST NEWS
09 Aug
Ferrari Challenge UK
Ferrari
Challenge
UK:
titles
to
be
awarded
at
Silverstone
05 Aug
Ferrari Challenge UK
Face
to
face
with
Gary
Redman
21 Jul
Ferrari Challenge UK
Voices
from
the
podium
of
Race
2
at
Donington
