Ferrari logo

30 June - 2 July 2023

Fuji

Ferrari Racing Days
    POSDriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    YUDAI UCHIDA
    Rosso Scuderia
    P
    2
    KAZUYUKI YAMAGUCHI
    Cornes Osaka
    P-AM
    3
    ERIC LO
    Blackbird Concessionaires
    P-AM
    4
    ですけ
    Cornes Shiba
    P-AM
    5
    KANJI YAGURA
    Cornes Osaka
    P-AM
    6
    CHOI KOON MING MICHAEL
    Blackbird Concessionaires
    S
    7
    ATSUSHI IRITANI
    Cornes Osaka
    P-AM
    8
    MOTOHIKO ISOZAKI
    Cornes Shiba
    P-AM
    9
    KIMAWU KATAYAMA
    Nicole Competizione
    S
    10
    RYUICHI KUNIHIRO
    M-Auto Italia
    S
    11
    NORIKI KAWASAKI
    Cornes Shiba
    S
    12
    HIROTOSHI KOJIMA
    Nicole Competizione
    S
    13
    YASUTAKA SHIRASAKI
    Rosso Scuderia
    S
    14
    MASATO YONEOKA
    Auto Cavallino
    S-AM
    15
    SHINYA NAKAJIMA
    MID Sapporo
    S-AM
    16
    MASAHARU KATSUMATA
    Nicole Competizione
    S
    17
    MASARU YONEDA
    Cornes Osaka
    S-AM
    18
    KATSUNORI NANBA
    Auto Cavallino
    S-AM
    19
    KOJI SAKAI
    Cornes Shiba
    S-AM
    20
    YOSHIFUMI KOMATSU
    Nicole Competizione
    S-AM
    21
    MASAFUMI HIWATASHI
    European Version
    S-AM
    22
    SATORU KAKO
    M-Auto Italia
    S-AM
    23
    HIRONORI NOZAKI
    Gran Testa Nagano
    S-AM
    POSDriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    YUDAI UCHIDA
    Rosso Scuderia
    P
    2
    ERIC LO
    Blackbird Concessionaires
    P-AM
    3
    KAZUYUKI YAMAGUCHI
    Cornes Osaka
    P-AM
    4
    MOTOHIRO KOTANI
    Cornes Osaka
    P-AM
    5
    ATSUSHI IRITANI
    Cornes Osaka
    P-AM
    6
    MASATO YONEOKA
    Auto Cavallino
    S-AM
    7
    AKITA
    Cornes Nagoya
    P-AM
    8
    CHOI KOON MING MICHAEL
    Blackboard Concessionnaires
    S
    9
    RYUICHI KUNIHIRO
    M-Auto Italia
    S
    10
    MASAHARU KATSUMATA
    Nicole Competizione
    S
    11
    KIWAMU KATAYAMA
    Nicole Competizione
    S
    12
    MASARU YONEDA
    Cornes Osaka
    S-AM
    13
    SHINYA NAKAJIMA
    MID Sapporo
    S-AM
    14
    MASAFUMI HIWATASHI
    European Version
    S-AM
    15
    KANJI YAGURA
    Cornes Osaka
    P-AM
    16
    YOSHIFUMI KOMATSU
    Nicole Competizione
    S-AM
    17
    KATSUNORI NAMBA
    Auto Cavallino
    S-AM
    18
    KOJI SAKAI
    Cornes Shiba
    S-AM
    19
    NORIKI KAWASAKI
    Cornes Shiba
    S
    20
    HIRONORI NOZAKI
    Gran Testa Nagano
    S-AM
    21
    MOTOHIKO ISOZAKI
    Cornes Shiba
    P-AM
    22
    SATORU KAKO
    M-Auto Italia
    S-AM
    23
    KENICHI FUKUDA
    Cornes Osaka
    S-AM
    The Fuji International Speedway is one of the most famous and popular in Japan
    the first to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix in the Land of the Rising Sun

    The architect Hermann Tilke redesigned the track in 2003, increasing its overall length to 4,563 metres from the 4,359 metres of the version that hosted FIA World Sportscar Championship races from 1982 to 1988. Fuji includes one of the longest straights in the world, at over 1.5 km. Despite this feature, the track is marked by a sequence of fast turns alternating with slower but highly technical ones. The 300 R is among the most important and should be tackled at high speed. The circuit, in the province of Shizuoka, boasts a unique setting, with Mount Fuji - one of Japan’s sacred peaks - providing the background to many sections of the track.

    Turns
    • LocationOyamaJapan
    • Race Distance4563 m
    • Race Time30 minutes