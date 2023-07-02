Driver Comments from the race 2 podium at Fuji

The second race of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Japan organised at Fuji saw a triumph Yudai Uchida, Eric Lo, Michael Choi, and Masato Yoneoka.

Yudai Uchida, first classified Trofeo Pirelli: “My lap times were consistent, clocking in at 1 minute and 43 seconds each lap. With a careful race strategy I was also able to preserve the tyres as well as possible, especially on corner entries.”.

Eric Lo, first classified Trofeo Pirelli Am: “It was an exciting race. Starting at the back of the grid, I had to make up several laps before I could catch up to my competitors. But my car was finely tuned and ran perfectly, so I was able to maintain a fast pace until to the finish line”.

Michael Choi, first classified Coppa Shell: “I started the race at the back, so I needed to make up lots of ground. Early on I stayed behind the leading cars, but after around 5 laps I overtook them. Towards the end, a fierce competition ensued and I managed to take the lead, emerging victorious”.

Masato Yoneoka, first classified Coppa Shell Am: “Fortunately, I was able to race with the front runners, so I did not feel any frustration to maintain a quick pace. It was an excellent lesson to watch how the front runners attempted to overtake each other. I am incredibly pleased with the result of the race. In preparation for the next race in Suzuka, I will give it my utmost effort to take first place."