Museum Ferrari Maranello
法拉利马拉内罗博物馆
2021年9月
The Meaning of Partnership” exhibition, celebrating the Prancing Horse’s historic association with Philip Morris International (PMI).
法拉利马拉内罗博物馆
2020年1月
马拉内罗博物馆正在举办一场恢宏的“超级跑车”展览，该展览主要展示标志着法拉利技术进程中里程碑发展的所有法拉利汽车。
Scuderia Ferrari, the complete history
法拉利马拉内罗博物馆
2019年5月
它是赛车运动中伟大的标志性车队之一，有团结整个国家以及其背后来自世界各地百万粉丝的力量：法拉利车队是世界一级方程式赛车锦标赛历史上最成功的车队，在2019年其将迎来90岁生日。
Musei Ferrari - Hypercars @Maranello
法拉利马拉内罗博物馆
2019年5月
位于马拉内罗的法拉利博物馆决定举办大型周年纪念展览。
Musei Ferrari - Michael 50 @Maranello
法拉利马拉内罗博物馆
2019年1月-5月
法拉利博物馆为迈克尔·舒马赫（Michael Schumacher）举办了一次特别展览，并于2019年1月3日诞辰50周年正式开幕。
Musei Ferrari - Driven by Enzo @Maranello
法拉利马拉内罗博物馆
2018年9月 - 2019年5月
“由恩佐驾驶”展示了法拉利亲自驾驶的四人座车型。 众所周知，恩佐·法拉利（Enzo Ferrari）曾经试用过马拉内罗（Maranello）自己生产的每辆汽车，但并不是所有汽车都用于日常驾驶。
Musei Ferrari - Passion & Legend @Maranello
法拉利马拉内罗博物馆
2018年9月 - 2019年5月
“激情与传奇”是恩佐·法拉利（Enzo Ferrari）和他的公司，通过汽车和图片进行追溯非凡故事。
Musei Ferrari - Grand Tour @MEF
摩德纳 恩佐·法拉利博物馆
2020年2月
马拉内洛法拉利博物馆的大门代表着一个70多年来风靡全球的魅力和风格的故事的起点。
Capolavori senza Tempo - Timeless Masterpieces 2019
摩德纳 恩佐·法拉利博物馆
2019年2月 - 2020年2月
自2019年2月以来，摩德纳的MEF一直在展出法拉利历史上一些最优雅的汽车，这些车型也极大地影响了当时代的风格。
Musei Ferrari - Il Rosso e il Rosa @MEF
摩德纳 恩佐·法拉利博物馆
2018年2月 - 2019年2月
Acelebration of the bond between Ferrari and its female enthusiasts through models from all its various eras that were driven by exceptional women from the worlds of entertainment, sport and the nobility.
Musei Ferrari - Driving with the Stars @MEF
摩德纳 恩佐·法拉利博物馆
2017年2月 - 2018年2月
In 2017, the MEF staged a major exhibition featuring some of the most stunning and representative Ferrari models from every era in its history: the cars that won the hearts of the great stars of stage, screen and sport.
Musei Ferrari - Red carpet @MEF
摩德纳 恩佐·法拉利博物馆
FEB 2016 - FEB 2017
The Ferrari Star System” exhibition, a celebration of the world of cinema and TV, and the Ferraris that have been the stars of both on so many occasions.
Musei Ferrari - Pavarotti @MEF
摩德纳 恩佐·法拉利博物馆
2015年2月 - 2016年2月
恩佐·法拉利博物馆重塑了两位举世闻名的人之间的会面，尽管他们选择了截然不同的职业，但他们享有同样的魅力，成功，雄心和荣耀：恩佐·法拉利和卢西亚诺·帕瓦罗蒂。
