For 2023, Ferrari Corso Pilota Classiche is returning to the glamorous alpine resort of St Moritz, Switzerland for a very special winter event. You are invited to master the exhilarating art of driving a classic Prancing Horse model – on ice.

This unique Ferrari driving course will take place over two 3-day events during the International Concours of Elegance: The I.C.E. 2023. This prestigious annual event attracts owners of some of the world’s most exotic vintage and modern cars.



You will hone your ice driving technique on the frozen lake under the tutelage of our professional Ferrari drivers. We will have our fleet of superbly maintained Ferraris available for you to drive, including 308 GTBs from the 1970s, a 3.2 Mondial from the 1980s, and a 550 Maranello from the 1990s. If you own a classic Ferrari, we encourage you to bring it along, so you can develop and finesse the skills that are most relevant to your model.



The knowledge you gain will fuel your passion for classic Ferraris, and give you the confidence of feeling more at one with your car – in any season. This spectacular mountain setting will also give you ample opportunity to enjoy some memorable moments behind the wheel and at your leisure in the company of your fellow Ferraristi.