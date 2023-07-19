Ogni anno Ferrari offre agli iscritti al programma Corse Clienti un'opportunità unica: diventare protagonisti del circuito a bordo della propria vettura sotto la direzione di Attività Sportive GT. Vieni a scoprire dove adrenalina e soddisfazione si incontrano.
Il campionato monomarca più famoso che dal 1993 porta sulle piste più belle del mondo vetture da sogno e clienti specialissimi.
Il Ferrari Challenge è il campionato monomarca più prestigioso e longevo al mondo sin dalla sua nascita nel 1993. Oggi è suddiviso in serie continentali: Europa, Nord America e Asia-Pacifico, a cui si aggiungono Regno Unito e Giappone Challenge.
Ogni serie del Ferrari Challenge è suddivisa in quattro categorie principali: Trofeo Pirelli, Trofeo Pirelli Am, Coppa Shell e Coppa Shell Am. Ci sono quattro vincitori per ogni gara, uno per ogni categoria.
EUROPA
Gare entusiasmanti e impegno per l'eccellenza: il Ferrari Challenge Europe è entrato nella storia come uno dei principali eventi del motorsport, affascinando il pubblico di tutto il mondo.
NORD AMERICA
Il Ferrari Challenge North America gode del fascino di circuiti leggendari dove è stata scritta la storia dell'automobilismo. Lo spirito di squadra nel paddock è incredibile.
ASIA PACIFICO
Questa serie promette un'esperienza davvero impareggiabile. Dall'emozione delle corse ad alta velocità all'eccitazione di eventi glamour, il Ferrari Challenge Asia PAcific mette in mostra il meglio di ciò che il Cavallino Rampante ha da offrire.
REGNO UNITO
Riservato esclusivamente ai piloti britannici, il Ferrari Challenge UK rappresenta la prima serie nazionale dopo quella italiana degli esordi del monomarca. Si tiene in quella che è universalmente riconosciuta come la patria del motorsport.
GIAPPONE
In occasione delle Finali Mondiali Ferrari 2022 è stato presentato il nuovo Ferrari Challenge Japan, campionato nazionale che prevede cinque round nel Paese del Sol Levante.
Offre, a partire dal 2003, la possibilità ad un gruppo ristretto di appassionati di poter acquistare e guidare in pista le monoposto di Formula 1 che hanno reso grande la Scuderia Ferrari.
THE UNVEILING
Your new Formula 1 single-seater car is waiting for you to test it on the track for the first time. On request, also at the Fiorano circuit.
AT THE EVENT
Experience impeccable organisation, incredible coaching, outstanding technical and logistical assistance before, during, and after your track sessions.
ON DEMAND SERVICES
Customers have the option to request personalised events on their preferred tracks, where they can indulge in the full technical and mechanical support of Ferrari's excellence.
OFF-TRACK ACTIVITIES
The thrill of F1 Clienti extends beyond the track with a series of unique activities organised exclusively for programme participants. Events format In addition to the test days, F1 Clienti participants can also take part in events that
coincide with other Prancing Horse initiatives, such as the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli races.
F1 CLIENTI MASTER CLASS
Theory and practice for an occasion dedicated to the most demanding drivers: a one-day full immersion event focused on the advanced study of single-seaters.
The Finali Mondiali is an event that Ferrari customers and enthusiasts eagerly await.
It marks the culmination of the Ferrari racing season and attracts hundreds of owners and thousands of fans to some of the world's most iconic circuits.
L'attitudine al cliente di Ferrari è perfettamente incarnata nell'XX Programme, che pone il consumatore al centro di una speciale interazione con la casa costruttrice.
On board incredible cars, the result of technological research at the highest level, our most special customers can live the dream of experiencing the purest and most recent innovation created by Ferrari engineers.
AT THE EVENT
Impeccable organisation, incredible coaches and an outstanding technical and logistical assistance during and after the sessions on the track. Be prepared for an unparalleled experience.
ON DEMAND SERVICES
In addition to the dates proposed in the international calendars, customers can request special events on their favourite track, enjoying all the technical and mechanical assistance of Ferrari excellence.
OFF-TRACK ACTIVITIES
Get ready to mark these memorable dates on your calendar. The thrill also runs off the track thanks to the unique activities organised for XX Programme participants.
EVENTS FORMAT
To further enhance the excitement of speed, participants of the XX Programme can take part in additional events in conjunction with initiatives such as the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli races.
XX EXCLUSIVE EXPERIENCE
An exclusive behind the scenes event: the XX Exclusive Experience reveals the secrets of the genesis of the programme s cars, from design to technical aspects.
The Finali Mondiali are a highly anticipated event for any Ferrari customer or fan. The XX Programme has a significant presence at the event, offering an intense programme of unforgettable activities both on and off the track.
Far scendere in pista le Ferrari protagoniste degli ultimi trent’anni di gare accanto a quelle dei singoli campionati GT odierni è lo spirito che anima Club Competizioni GT.