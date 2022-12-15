Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo

12-14 May 2023

SPIELBERG

Ferrari Challenge Europe
    POSDriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    ELISEO DONNO
    Radicci Automobili
    P
    2
    BENCE VALINT
    Rossocorsa - Ferrari Budapest
    P
    3
    THOMAS FLEMING
    HR Owen - FF Corse
    P
    4
    ADRIAN SUTIL
    Gohm - Baron Motorsport
    P
    5
    HANNO LASKOWSKI
    Emil Frey
    P-AM
    6
    MAX MUGELLI
    CDP - Eureka Competition
    P
    7
    FRANZ ENGSTLER
    Charles Pozzi GT Racing
    P-AM
    8
    PHILIPPE PRETTE
    Formula Racing
    P-AM
    9
    MOHAMED HAMDY
    Ezz Elarab Automotive Company
    P-AM
    10
    SZYMON LADNIAK
    Gohm - Scuderia GT
    P
    11
    DANILO DEL FAVERO
    Penske Sportwagen Hamburg
    P-AM
    12
    KIM ERIKSEN
    Formula Racing
    P-AM
    13
    ANDREAS BOGH-SORENSEN
    Formula Racing
    P-AM
    14
    AMIN AREFPOUR
    Riller & Schnauck
    P-AM
    15
    HEINZ-OTTO BLANK
    Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
    P-AM
    16
    NICK HALLE
    Riller & Schnauck
    P-AM
    17
    DAVID GOSTNER
    CDP - MP Racing
    P-AM
    POSDriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    ERNST KIRCHMAYR
    Baron Motorsport
    S
    2
    ALEXANDER NUSSBAUMER
    Gohm - Scuderia GT
    S
    3
    AXEL SARTINGEN
    Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
    S
    4
    WILLEM VAN DER VORM
    Scuderia Monte-Carlo
    S
    5
    ROGER GROUWELS
    Kroymans - Race Art
    S
    6
    FONS SCHELTEMA
    Kessel Racing
    S
    7
    CHRISTIAN KINCH
    Gohm - Herter Racing
    S
    8
    MANUELA GOSTNER
    CDP - MP Racing
    S
    9
    MOTOHIKO ISOZAKI
    Cornes Motors Shiba
    S-AM
    10
    KIRK BAERWALDT
    Kessel Racing
    S-AM
    11
    THOMAS GOSTNER
    CDP - MP Racing
    S
    12
    INGVAR MATTSSON
    Scuderia Autoropa
    S
    13
    TOMMY LINDROTH
    Baron Motorsport
    S-AM
    14
    GIUSEPPE RAMELLI
    Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing
    S-AM
    15
    JOSEF SCHUMACHER
    Eberlein Automotive
    S-AM
    16
    ERIC CHEUNG
    Formula Racing
    S
    17
    JOHN DHILLON
    Graypaul Nottingham
    S
    18
    PAOLO SCUDIERI
    Sa.Mo.Car
    S-AM
    19
    CORINNA GOSTNER
    CDP - MP Racing
    S
    20
    LISA CLARK
    Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing
    S-AM
    21
    PINO FRASCARO
    Kessel Racing
    S-AM
    22
    LUIS PERUSQUIA
    Rossocorsa
    S-AM
    23
    CHRISTIAN WINDISCHBERGER
    Baron Motorsport
    S-AM
    POSDriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    ELISEO DONNO
    Radicci Automobili
    P
    2
    BENCE VALINT
    Rossocorsa - Ferrari Budapest
    P
    3
    ADRIAN SUTIL
    Gohm - Baron Motorsport
    P
    4
    THOMAS FLEMING
    HR Owen - FF Corse
    P
    5
    FRANZ ENGSTLER
    Charles Pozzi GT Racing
    P-AM
    6
    MAX MUGELLI
    CDP - Eureka Competition
    P
    7
    SZYMON LADNIAK
    Gohm - Scuderia GT
    P
    8
    DAVID GOSTNER
    CDP - MP Racing
    P-AM
    9
    HANNO LASKOWSKI
    Emil Frey
    P-AM
    10
    PHILIPPE PRETTE
    Formula Racing
    P-AM
    11
    JAMES OWEN
    Meridien Modena - FF Corse
    P-AM
    12
    KIM ERIKSEN
    Formula Racing
    P-AM
    13
    DANILO DEL FAVERO
    Penske Sportwagen Hamburg
    P-AM
    14
    AMIN AREFPOUR
    Riller & Schnauck
    P-AM
    15
    HEINZ-OTTO BLANK
    Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
    P-AM
    16
    NICK HALLE
    Riller & Schnauck
    P-AM
    17
    ANDREAS BOGH-SORENSEN
    Formula Racing
    P-AM
    POSDriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    ERNST KIRCHMAYR
    Baron Motorsport
    S
    2
    ALEXANDER NUSSBAUMER
    Gohm - Scuderia GT
    S
    3
    WILLEM VAN DER VORM
    Scuderia Monte-Carlo
    S
    4
    ROGER GROUWELS
    Kroymans - Race Art
    S
    5
    AXEL SARTINGEN
    Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
    S
    6
    FONS SCHELTEMA
    Kessel Racing
    S
    7
    CHRISTIAN KINCH
    Gohm - Herter Racing
    S
    8
    JOHN DHILLON
    Graypaul Nottingham
    S
    9
    CHRISTIAN HERDT-WIPPER
    Emil Frey
    S
    10
    INGVAR MATTSSON
    Scuderia Autoropa
    S
    11
    THOMAS GOSTNER
    CDP - MP Racing
    S
    12
    MARTINUS RICHTER
    MERTEL Motorsport
    S-AM
    13
    ERIC CHEUNG
    Formula Racing
    S
    14
    TOMMY LINDROTH
    Baron Motorsport
    S-AM
    15
    GIUSEPPE RAMELLI
    Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing
    S-AM
    16
    ROLAND HERTNER
    Charles Pozzi GT Racing
    S-AM
    17
    STEFANO MARAZZI
    Rossocorsa
    S-AM
    18
    JOSEF SCHUMACHER
    Eberlein Automobile
    S-AM
    19
    PAOLO SCUDIERI
    Sa.Mo.Car
    S-AM
    20
    PINO FRASCARO
    Kessel Racing
    S-AM
    21
    LISA CLARK
    Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing
    S-AM
    22
    MOTOHIKO ISOZAKI
    Cornes Motors Shiba
    S-AM
    23
    LUIS PERUSQUIA
    Rossocorsa
    S-AM
    24
    CHRISTIAN WINDISCHBERGER
    Baron Motorsport
    S-AM
    25
    KIRK BAERWALDT
    Kessel Racing
    S-AM
    The Spielberg circuit nestles in the Styrian hills of central Austria, near Spielberg bei Knittelfeld
    Ferrari Challenge Europe - Spielberg, Circuit Focus 2
    The track was built between 1968 and 1969

    It replaced the nearby Zeltweg military airport, which had become a racetrack and was used in the 1960s to host the first Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix. 

    The track was initially 5.9 km long, but Hermann Tilke’s design modified and shortened it to 4.3 km in a project that began at the end of 1995 and finished in June 1996.  With no further modernisation works, the circuit was unused in the early years of the 21st century, before reopening on 15 May 2011, still featuring the track design introduced in 1996. 

    The circuit comprises nine turns with a height difference of 65 metres. It is not very winding, with a layout that favours high speeds. The starting straight covers about 70% of the original's length, with the first corner at the top of the hill. Immediately afterwards, a fast section leads to a sharp uphill throttling down, before the Remus Kurve, a hairpin bend to the right. After another fast section, there is a right-hand turn, this time downhill, followed by a quick right-hand turn, heading into the only two left-hand turns on the track (Rauch and Würth). After an uphill right-hander (turn 7) and a straight with a downhill section, the track descends to the last turn, the Jochen Rindt, and then onto the pit straight.

    Challenge Europe - Spielberg 2023, Circuit Focus
    Sectors
    Turns
    • LocationSpielbergAustria
    • Race Distance4318 m
    • Race Time30 minutes