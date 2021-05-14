Logo

Confirmations and new faces

In what is universally recognised as the homeland of motorsport, the Ferrari Challenge UK represents the first national series after the Italian one in the early days of the single-make series. Reserved for British drivers, the championship offers a condensed racing programme on tracks that have made the history of motorsport.
2020 season calendar
  • 25-26 JULYBRANDS HATCH
  • 29-30 AUGUSTDONINGTON PARK NATIONAL
  • 19-20 SEPTEMBERSILVERSTONE SILVERSTONE
  • 09-10 OCTOBERSNETTERTON 300
  • 04-07 MARCH 2021MISANO - FINALI MONDIALI

Trofeo Pirelli

POSDRIVERTEAMPOINTS
1
JAMES SWIFT
Dick Lovett Swindon
121
2
LUCKY KHERA
Graypaul Birmingham
117
3
HAN SIKKENS
H.R. Owen London
95
4
ANDIE STOKOE
Dick Lovett Swindon
77
5
PAUL HOGARTH
Stratstone Manchester
75
6
HENRY SIMMONS
Maranello Sales
39
7
JOHN DHILLON
Graypaul Nottingham
34
8
FAISAL AL-FAISAL
H.R. Owen London
31
9
ELLIOTT PICKERING
Stratstone Manchester
23

Coppa Shell

PosDriverTeamPoints
1
GRAHAM DE ZILLE
Meridien Modena
165
2
PAUL SIMMERSON
Graypaul Birmingham
102
3
PAUL ROGERS
JCT600 Brooklands
101
4
JONATHAN SATCHELL
H.R. Owen London
77
5
LAURENT DE MEEUS
H.R. Owen London
55
6
MATTHEW THOMPSON
Graypaul Birmingham
51

Coppa Team

PosTeamPoints
1
Graypaul Birmingham
209
2
H.R. Owen London
201
3
Meridien Modena
160
4
Dick Lovett Swindon
129
5
JCT600 Brooklands Leeds
96
6
Stratstone Manchester
71
7
Graypaul Edinburgh
46
8
Maranello Sales
35
9
Graypaul Nottingham
32

DRIVERS

