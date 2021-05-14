FERRARI CHALLENGE UK

02 OctFerrari Challenge UK
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|POINTS
1
Dick Lovett Swindon
121
2
Graypaul Birmingham
117
3
H.R. Owen London
95
4
Dick Lovett Swindon
77
5
Stratstone Manchester
75
6
Maranello Sales
39
7
Graypaul Nottingham
34
8
FAISAL AL-FAISAL
H.R. Owen London
31
9
Stratstone Manchester
23
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Points
1
Meridien Modena
165
2
Graypaul Birmingham
102
3
JCT600 Brooklands
101
4
H.R. Owen London
77
5
H.R. Owen London
55
6
Graypaul Birmingham
51
|Pos
|Team
|Points
1
Graypaul Birmingham
209
2
H.R. Owen London
201
3
Meridien Modena
160
4
Dick Lovett Swindon
129
5
JCT600 Brooklands Leeds
96
6
Stratstone Manchester
71
7
Graypaul Edinburgh
46
8
Maranello Sales
35
9
Graypaul Nottingham
32