Face-to-face with the Coppa Shell champion of the Ferrari Challenge UK

A start with three consecutive wins and a runner-up spot seemed to set Robert Rees (Dick Lovett Swindon) on a solid path to victory in the Coppa Shell of the Ferrari Challenge UK, but he had not yet reckoned with his arch-rival, Mike Dewhirst. Dewhirst, his teammate, responded to Rees' fast start with an impressive hattrick of wins of his own, igniting a battle that was only resolved in the final race of the last round of the season contested at Silverstone. The final 30 minutes of the championship were thrilling, with the two drivers swapping the lead in the virtual standings in an intense duel that was only settled at the final turn with Rees eventually emerging victorious.

The end of the championship was truly thrilling. How do you feel?

“The team didn’t tell me anything until I crossed the line, so it was a complete surprise for me! I didn’t know I had won. When I found out, I was over the moon and couldn’t believe it. I must thank everyone who supported me and made this result possible.”

The final race at Silverstone was tough, with some difficult moments.

“I'm not quite sure what happened: on a couple of occasions, after some contacts, I lost the lead, and I have to admit that the second time it was really hard to recover. Despite everything, I didn’t give up and kept pushing until the finish. Incredibly, I managed to turn things around and clinch the title. I want to thank everyone: the team, my family, and Ferrari. It was a fantastic yet dramatic way to end the championship.”

Mike Dewhirst gave you a hard time throughout the season.

“That’s right. Mike is an incredibly good driver, and he’ll do very, very well. He’s a hugely talented driver, and I’m sure next year he’ll be one of the front-runners.”